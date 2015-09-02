Preview: Pirates at Brewers

The Pittsburgh Pirates haven’t done themselves any favors with their sluggish play against their fellow National League Central representatives. After getting swept in their last visit to Miller Park, the Pirates look to right the ship on Wednesday and even their three-game series against the host Milwaukee Brewers at one win apiece.

Former Milwaukee slugger Aramis Ramirez belted a solo homer in Tuesday’s 7-4 setback in his return to Miller Park after being traded to Pittsburgh on July 23. The 37-year-old Dominican has gone deep twice in three games but will face a virtual unknown as Zach Davies will be making his major-league debut on Wednesday. While the Pirates reside six games behind NL Central-leading St. Louis and maintain a comfortable grip on the top wild card, lowly Milwaukee has won three of four following a four-game skid. Jonathan Lucroy is riding a nine-game hitting streak and is 8-for-21 (.381) in his career versus Wednesday starter Jeff Locke.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates LH Jeff Locke (7-8, 4.46 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Zach Davies (NR)

Locke recorded his first victory in nearly one month after allowing two runs and five hits in seven innings of a 7-2 triumph over Miami. The 27-year-old was taken deep by the Marlins and has surrendered seven homers in his last six outings after giving up just seven in his previous 19 turns. Locke owns a 2-1 record this season versus Milwaukee and 4-3 overall after coupling a pair of sterling outings in April before yielding three runs in 7 1/3 frames of a 6-1 setback to the Brewers on July 19.

Acquired from Baltimore in the Gerardo Parra trade on July 31, Davies was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs to make his major-league debut on Wednesday. “I’ve had coaches telling me, ‘There’s a chance you could go up there in September and pitch a little bit,'” the 22-year-old Davies told MLB.com, “but it’s never real until it actually happens. Now that I‘m here, it’s real to me.” Davies posted a 1-2 mark with a 5.00 ERA in five starts with Colorado Springs following 19 appearances with Triple-A Norfolk, Baltimore’s top affiliate.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh OF Andrew McCutchen is 15-for-34 with two homers, seven RBIs and six runs scored during his nine-game hitting streak.

2. The Brewers have won seven of the 13 meetings between the division rivals.

3. Pittsburgh (79-51) is 21-30 against its division foes.

PREDICTION: Pirates 3, Brewers 1