Preview: Brewers at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates continue to be plagued by the Milwaukee Brewers and the rest of the National League Central at large. After getting swept in its last visit to Miller Park, Pittsburgh looks to prevent a similar fate by salvaging the finale of its three-game series against host Milwaukee on Thursday.

Former Brewer Aramis Ramirez went deep and drove in four runs in the Pirates’ 9-4 loss on Wednesday and has three homers in his last four outings as he looks to finish strong while playing the final season of his 18-year career. Unfortunately for Pittsburgh, it has dropped three in a row overall and eight of the 14 meetings with Milwaukee this season to fall to 21-31 against its division foes. While the Pirates reside six games behind NL Central-leading St. Louis, the Brewers are enjoying their role as spoiler by winning three straight and four of their last five. Jonathan Lucroy is 18-for-40 (.450) with 11 runs scored during his 10-game hitting streak, but is just 4-for-24 in his career versus Thursday starter Francisco Liriano.

TV: 7:20 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates LH Francisco Liriano (9-6, 3.28 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Taylor Jungmann (8-5, 2.48)

Liriano overcame two homers to record a no-decision after allowing three runs on four hits in six innings against Colorado on Friday. The 31-year-old Dominican is 5-0 in his last 11 starts, but fell to 6-5 in his career versus Milwaukee after permitting three runs on five hits in eight frames of a 4-1 setback on June 9. Liriano continues to struggle with his control, issuing three walks in each of his last three outings and 15 in his last five.

Jungmann scattered three hits over six innings to pick up the win in a 5-0 victory over Cincinnati on Friday. After alternating wins and losses over his last six outings, the 25-year-old will look to start a positive streak versus a club against which he has won both career starts. Jungmann went seven innings in both outings versus Pittsburgh, yielding one run on three hits in a 4-1 triumph in his debut on June 9 before permitting one run on five hits in a 6-1 victory on July 19.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh RF Gregory Polanco is 0-for 16 with four strikeouts in his last four contests.

2. Milwaukee SS Jean Segura is 9-for-18 with four RBIs and six runs scored in his last four games.

3. Pirates 1B Pedro Alvarez is 2-for-22 in his previous nine contests.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Brewers 3