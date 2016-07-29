Preview: Pirates at Brewers

Andrew McCutchen snapped out a slump with a big performance last time out and looks to carry that over when his Pittsburgh Pirates visit the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday to begin a three-game set. The former National League MVP went 3-for-5 with a homer and knocked in four runs during Wednesday’s 10-1 victory over Seattle after going without an RBI for nine straight games.

McCutchen and infielder Jung Ho Kang, who knocked in five runs the last two games after posting just two RBIs in the previous 19 contests, must both warm up if the Pirates are to climb back into playoff contention. Pittsburgh is 6-3 in its last nine games overall, has won four of six contests against Milwaukee this season and will see the Brewers 13 more times in the next two months. Milwaukee held off Arizona 6-4 on Thursday and has won four of seven on its 10-game homestand. The Brewers could be without slugger Ryan Braun, who was scratched from the lineup Thursday due to right side tightness.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates LH Steven Brault (0-0, 2.25 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Junior Guerra (6-2, 2.85)

Brault makes his second major league start after going four innings in his debut on July 5 in a no-decision at St. Louis. The 24-year-old California native gave up two runs (one earned) on four hits and a pair of walks while striking out five and throwing 82 pitches. Brault, who was acquired from Baltimore in the Travis Snider deal before the 2015 season, is 2-4 with a 2.15 ERA at Triple-A Indianapolis this season.

Guerra allowed two or fewer runs in five of his last six outings while posting three victories and one loss in which he surrendered only three runs. That stretch included six solid innings in a no-decision at Pittsburgh on July 19 when the Venezuelan gave up two runs and three hits while striking out six. The 31-year-old Guerra is 4-2 with a 2.42 ERA in eight home starts and is holding opponents to a .206 average overall.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee INF Hernan Perez belted a two-run homer Thursday and is 6-for-12 with three RBIs against the Pirates this season.

2. Pittsburgh LF Starling Marte is 7-for-14 with three RBIs in the last four contests and is 6-for-16 versus the Brewers in 2016.

3. Milwaukee 2B Scooter Gennett is 9-for-27 with a homer and six RBIs during a seven-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Brewers 4