Preview: Pirates at Brewers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will have to be better against National League Central opponents the rest of the way if they are to return to the postseason for a fourth straight year. The Pirates look to improve on a 19-21 record versus division foes when they visit the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday for the second of a three-game series.

Pittsburgh managed just four hits and did not score until the ninth inning in a 3-1 loss to the Brewers on Friday and send rookie Jameson Taillon to the mound to try and even the series Saturday. Milwaukee has won four its last five games, but can only be a spoiler the final two months of the season while standing fourth in the Central. The Brewers are 12th of 15 teams in the NL in runs scored and in the middle of the pack in ERA as they prepare for the trade deadline on Aug. 1. Milwaukee catcher Jonathan Lucroy, who has hit safely in six straight games, is drawing plenty of interest and a deal could be made this weekend.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Jameson Taillon (2-1, 3.60 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Chase Anderson (5-10, 5.40)

Taillon has allowed three or fewer runs in five of his seven major-league starts and is unbeaten in his past four outings. The second overall pick in 2010 held the Brewers to one run on five hits July 19 without factoring in the decision. Taillon has struck out 31 and walked just five – none in the last three games -- in 40 innings overall after posting seven and zero, respectively, against Philadelphia on Sunday.

Anderson snapped a four-game losing streak last time out when he permitted two runs and seven hits over five innings to beat Arizona on Monday. The 28-year-old limited opponents to three runs or fewer in 12 of 19 starts, including all four in July. Jordy Mercer is 5-for-6 with two RBIs versus Anderson, who has a 5.89 ERA in four career starts against Pittsburgh after giving up three runs in four innings July 20.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee 2B Scooter Gennett is 10-for-30 with a homer and six RBIs during an eight-game hitting streak.

2. Pittsburgh LF Starling Marte is 9-for-18 with three RBIs over the past five contests.

3. Brewers OF Ryan Braun is day-to-day after sitting out the last two games with right side tightness.

PREDICTION: Pirates 6, Brewers 3