Preview: Pirates at Brewers

The Pittsburgh Pirates hope to have the opportunity to use their new closer Sunday as they attempt to avoid a three-game sweep when they visit the Milwaukee Brewers for the finale of their series. Left-hander Tony Watson was handed the closer's job on Saturday after Pittsburgh traded Mark Melancon to Washington for pitching prospects Felipe Rivero and Taylor Hearn.

Watson did not get the chance to perform in his new role as the Pirates never led in Saturday's 5-3 loss - their third setback in four contests. Milwaukee's victory was its third in a row and fifth in six contests, although speculation arose when Jonathan Lucroy was missing from the starting lineup. The catcher still was a member of the Brewers throughout the game, but he will reportedly be dealt to Cleveland for four prospects pending the waiving of his limited no-trade clause. Hernan Perez was the hitting star for Milwaukee on Saturday, belting a two-run homer in the first inning and adding a run-scoring single in the seventh for his sixth RBI in four games.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates LH Francisco Liriano (6-10, 5.38 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Matt Garza (1-4, 5.74)

Liriano looks to bounce back from a rough outing against Seattle on Tuesday in which he was tagged for seven runs on eight hits and four walks over 3 1/3 innings of a loss. The 32-year-old Dominican had allowed three runs or fewer in each of his previous four turns, including a home victory over Milwaukee that featured a season-high 13 strikeouts in 6 2/3 frames. The triumph pushed Liriano's career record against the Brewers to 7-6 with a 4.43 ERA in 17 games (16 starts).

Garza's winless streak reached five starts on Tuesday as he settled for a no-decision against Arizona after giving up three runs in six innings. The 32-year-old Californian has not been victorious since June 25, when he notched the win against Washington despite yielding four runs on seven hits and three walks in six frames. Garza fell to 2-4 in 10 career starts against the Pirates on July 21, when he gave up five runs - four earned - and eight hits over five innings at Pittsburgh.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers OF Ryan Braun was kept out of the lineup for a third consecutive game Saturday due to tightness in his right side.

2. Pittsburgh C Francisco Cervelli was back in the lineup Saturday after exiting the previous night's game with right foot discomfort.

3. Milwaukee CF Kirk Nieuwenhuis has collected five home runs and eight RBIs over the first nine contests of the team's 10-game homestand.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Brewers 3