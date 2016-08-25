Preview: Pirates at Brewers

The Pittsburgh Pirates are losing ground in the National League wild-card race and aim to begin a turnaround when they open a four-game road series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday. Pittsburgh has dropped five of its last six contests and has slipped 3 1/2 games behind St. Louis for the second wild-card spot.

Going 1-5 on a pivotal homestand hurt the Pirates, but they have a chance to rebound as seven of their next 10 games are against the lowly Brewers. However, Milwaukee has matched its season high with four consecutive victories and has scored six or more runs in five of its last seven games. Ryan Braun recorded two home runs and three RBIs in Wednesday's 7-1 victory over Colorado, increasing his totals this month to 10 blasts and 28 RBIs. Pittsburgh's Andrew McCutchen continues to sputter with just two homers and nine RBIs in August and is batting a career-low .246 with 17 shots and 52 RBIs.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Chad Kuhl (3-1, 3.62 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Wily Peralta (5-9, 6.00)

Kuhl lost for the first time in seven major-league starts on Saturday, when he gave up three runs - two earned - and five hits in six innings of a loss to Miami. He has allowed two or fewer earned runs in three straight starts and five of his seven outings. Kuhl twice has walked four batters in a game but has issued a total of just one in his other five starts.

Peralta is 1-2 with a 3.50 ERA in three starts since returning to the Brewers after a nearly two-month demotion to Triple-A Colorado Springs. He lost to Seattle on Saturday, when he gave up four runs and eight hits in six innings. Peralta is 2-2 with a 3.65 ERA in six career starts against the Pirates and has struggled against David Freese (4-for-10, one homer) while shutting down Jody Mercer (1-for-15).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Brewers held the Pirates to six runs while sweeping a three-game series in Milwaukee from July 29-31.

2. Pittsburgh LF Gregory Polanco has recorded three straight multi-hit performances and is 7-for-13 with two homers, two doubles, one triple and five RBIs during that stretch.

3. Milwaukee CF Keon Broxton went 0-for-11 with five strikeouts during a three-game sweep of Colorado.

PREDICTION: Pirates 8, Brewers 3