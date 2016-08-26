Preview: Pirates at Brewers

The Pittsburgh Pirates look to extend their road winning streak to six when they continue their four-game set against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday. Pittsburgh squandered a two-run lead but came away with a 3-2 victory in the series opener as Andrew McCutchen drove in all three runs, including the winner with a single in the 10th inning.

The victory was just the second in seven overall contests for the Pirates, who climbed within 2 1/2 games of National League Central-rival St. Louis for the second wild-card spot. McCutchen finished 3-for-5 for his fifth multi-hit performance in 10 games and belted just his second homer in 12 contests. The failed comeback on Thursday ended Milwaukee's overall winning streak at four games and its string of home victories against Pittsburgh at nine. The Brewers, who managed only five hits in the opener, have posted the fourth-highest total of home wins in the NL (behind only the division leaders) despite being 15 games under .500 overall (56-71) this season.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Ryan Vogelsong (2-3, 2.98 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Matt Garza (4-5, 5.27)

Vogelsong will be making his sixth consecutive start and seventh overall this season after suffering a loss to Miami on Sunday despite allowing three runs - one earned - and three hits in six innings. The 39-year-old native of North Carolina is 1-2 with a 2.28 ERA in four turns since returning from facial fractures that kept him on the disabled list for more than two months. Vogelsong owns a 5-3 record and 4.67 ERA in 16 career games (10 starts) against Milwaukee.

Garza lasted only 3 2/3 innings at Seattle on Sunday but escaped with a no-decision despite being tagged for six runs - five earned - and nine hits. The 32-year-old Californian had given up three runs or fewer in each of his previous five outings, going 3-1 in that span. Garza improved to 3-4 in 11 career starts against Pittsburgh on July 31, when he allowed two runs - one earned - and four hits over five frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Pirates have won only 18 of their last 82 games at Miller Park.

2. Milwaukee OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis belted a two-run homer on Thursday, giving him seven RBIs in his last six games.

3. Pittsburgh's John Jaso has succeeded as a pinch hitter in two straight games to improve to 4-for-14 in that role this season.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Pirates 4