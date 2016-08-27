Preview: Pirates at Brewers

The Pittsburgh Pirates aim for their seventh straight road victory when they continue a four-game series against the National League Central rival Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday. The Pirates claimed the first two games of the set to bolster their postseason hopes after dropping five of six on their most recent homestand.

Jordy Mercer’s first career grand slam powered the Pirates to a 5-3 victory on Friday, keeping them within 2 1/2 games of St. Louis for the second NL wild-card spot. The Pirates entered the series having lost nine straight at Miller Park, but Ryan Vogelsong and five relievers continued a strong month for Pittsburgh pitchers by limiting the Brewers to seven hits. Rookie Jameson Taillon looks to continue that trend as he aims for his first win in three tries against Milwaukee. Hard-luck right-hander Jimmy Nelson goes for his second win in as many meetings with the Pirates this year.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT Pittsburgh, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Jameson Taillon (3-3, 2.92 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (7-13, 4.26)

Taillon has been the model of consistency in his rookie campaign, tossing eight straight quality starts and going at least six innings in 10 of his 12 outings. The 24-year-old took the loss last time out despite holding Houston to two runs and four hits over eight innings while recording a career-high eight strikeouts. Taillon already has faced the Brewers twice and has allowed three runs over 12 frames.

Nelson snapped a streak of six straight losses when he beat Colorado last time out, limiting the Rockies to two runs and seven hits over six innings. The outing also marked the first time since July 16 that Nelson pitched into the sixth frame. The 27-year-old is 5-2 with a 2.55 ERA in seven career starts against the Pirates.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee 1B Chris Carter has reached base in 19 straight games, matching his career high.

2. Mercer has homered in two of his last three games, and six of his 10 blasts this season have come on the road.

3. Brewers CF Keon Broxton has swiped 13 straight bases and is 19-for-20 on the basepaths since being called up.

PREDICTION: Pirates 4, Brewers 3