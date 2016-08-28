Preview: Pirates at Brewers

The Pittsburgh Pirates seem to have finally solved Miller Park and now set their sights on a four-game sweep against the host Milwaukee Brewers when the teams finish the set Sunday afternoon. The Pirates entered the series having lost nine straight games in Milwaukee and with an atrocious 17-64 record at the Brewers' home park since 2007.

They've responded with three straight wins to begin the set - Pittsburgh's first such streak in Miller Park since 2013 - including a 9-6 triumph on Saturday. Andrew McCutchen stayed hot with two hits and an RBI as the Pirates pulled within 1 1/2 games of St. Louis in the push for the second wild card spot in the National League. The former NL MVP is hitting .356 with nine RBIs in his last 12 games, but he is only 2-for-10 with four strikeouts against Chase Anderson, who gets the nod in the series finale for Milwaukee. Pittsburgh counters with Ivan Nova as he makes his fifth start with his new team.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Ivan Nova (10-6, 4.55 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Chase Anderson (7-10, 4.99)

Nova is 3-0 with a 3.20 ERA in four starts since joining Pittsburgh at the trade deadline after tossing a complete game to defeat Houston on Tuesday. He allowed a run and six hits with six strikeouts while going the distance for the fourth time in his seven-year career. The 29-year-old has never faced the Brewers.

Anderson gave up three runs and struck out a season high-tying seven in five innings of a no-decision against Colorado on Tuesday. It marked the fifth straight home start in which the Texas native has allowed three runs or fewer, leaving him with a 4.06 ERA at Miller Park. One of those outings came versus the Pirates, against whom Anderson is 1-1 with a 4.63 ERA in five career starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh RHP Gerrit Cole will not make his scheduled start Monday against the Chicago Cubs and instead will see a specialist about a sore elbow.

2. Brewers 3B Hernan Perez homered twice Saturday and has six long balls in August.

3. The Pirates have won seven straight and eight of their last nine on the road.

PREDICTION: Pirates 6, Brewers 4