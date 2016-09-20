Preview: Pirates at Brewers

Milwaukee's Miller Park had been a house of horrors for the Pittsburgh Pirates until a visit at the end of last month, when they pulled off a four-game sweep of the Brewers after losing the previous nine meetings there. Pittsburgh hopes that success has a carry-over effect when they open a three-game set against the host Brewers on Tuesday night.

The Pirates had a four-game winning streak snapped in a 7-4 loss at Cincinnati on Sunday that dropped them below .500 as they try to stay relevant in the playoff race with 13 games to play. An injury to second baseman Josh Harrison forced Sean Rodriguez into the starting lineup and he responded in a big way, clubbing five homers in the last seven games. Despite getting swept by the Pirates, the Brewers are hardly playing like pushovers, returning the favor with a three-game sweep in Pittsburgh earlier this month and winning 11 of 17 in September. "The guys just keep doing it," Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. "It speaks to them finishing the season, finishing strong and continuing to play well and at a high level."

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates LH Steven Brault (0-3, 3.90 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Matt Garza (5-7, 4.22 ERA)

Brault remains in search of his first win in his seventh career start after he was tagged for five runs (three earned) on nine hits over 3 2/3 innings at Philadelphia on Wednesday. The 24-year-old turned in a pair of decent performances in his previous two turns, taking the loss against Milwaukee on Sept. 4 after giving up one run on four hits. He also lost to the Brewers in his second career start despite six innings of three-run ball.

Milwaukee's defense seems to disappear behind Garza, who has permitted a combined 12 runs over his last four starts, of which only three were earned. Only one of Garza's five runs allowed was earned in a loss to Cincinnati last time out, which was similar to his stint against the Pirates on Aug. 26, when all five runs were unearned. Garza has made 12 career starts against Pittsburgh, logging a 3-5 record and 4.02 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rodriguez has 12 RBIs during an eight-game hitting streak.

2. Brewers 1B Chris Carter is one home run and one RBI away from matching his respective career highs of 37 and 88 set in 2014.

3. Pirates OF Starling Marte has been sidelined since Sept. 6 because of back spasms.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Pirates 4