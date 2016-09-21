Preview: Pirates at Brewers

With only 12 games remaining in the regular season, the Pittsburgh Pirates are running out of time in their bid to secure a spot in the postseason. Despite winning five of their last six games, the Pirates are sitting 4 1/2 games out of the National League wild card as they continue their three-game series at the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh has managed to solve a nemesis by winning its last five games in Milwaukee after dropping its previous nine at Miller Park. Former NL MVP Andrew McCutchen has finally come alive at the tail end of a disappointing season for the Pirates, riding an eight-game hitting streak and collecting 12 RBIs over his last seven contests. Shortstop Jordy Mercer has supplied six RBIs over the past four games for a lineup missing Starling Marte (back spasms) since Sept. 5. Brewers third baseman Hernan Perez has hit safely in four straight games but does not have an RBI or extra-base hit in the last 10 contests.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Chad Kuhl (4-3, 3.97 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (8-14, 4.42)

The Pirates opted to skip Kuhl's start after he lasted only two innings versus St. Louis on Sept. 5 and he responded with six strong innings of two-run ball against Philadelphia on Sept. 14 to half a four-start winless drought. He also turned in a strong outing in a no-decision at Milwaukee on Aug. 25, allowing two runs on five hits over a season-high 6 1/3 innings. He is 2-1 in six away starts, holding batters to a .211 average.

Nelson beat the best team in the majors last time out, limiting the Chicago Cubs to three runs on eight hits over six innings to secure only his third win in his last 19 starts. He did not factor in back-to-back decisions against Pittsburgh, getting rocked for six runs over 6 2/3 innings at home on Aug. 27 before tossing 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball seven days later. Nelson is 5-2 with a 3.16 ERA in nine starts versus the Pirates.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers LF Ryan Braun and C Manny Pina both missed Tuesday's games for the birth of their children.

2. Pirates 2B Sean Rodriguez was named NL Co-Player of the Week after batting .414 (12-for-29) with a 1.386 OPS, five homers and 12 RBIs.

3. Brewers 2B Jonathan Villar is mired in a 2-for-32 slump over the past 10 games.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Brewers 4