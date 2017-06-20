The Pittsburgh Pirates have fared well in Milwaukee of late and look to defeat the Brewers for the second straight night when they square off on Tuesday. Pittsburgh rolled to an 8-1 victory in the opener of the four-game series and will be aiming for its eighth win in the last nine meetings at Miller Park.

Pirates star Andrew McCutchen went 2-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs in the opener, giving him four blasts and nine RBIs over his last six contests. Pittsburgh, which has won six of nine after prevailing in the opener of its seven-game road trip, trails the first-place Brewers by five games in the National League Central. Monday's defeat was just the second in seven contests for Milwaukee, which has scored just three runs in its last two games. Domingo Santana is 0-for-12 with four strikeouts over his last three contests after going hitless in four at-bats in the opener.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Chad Kuhl (1-6, 5.61 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Zach Davies (7-3, 4.91)

Kuhl is winless in 12 starts since defeating Atlanta on April 8 in his first turn of the season. The 24-year-old has pitched five or fewer innings in each of his last 10 turns, including a three-inning scoreless outing against Milwaukee on May 5 in which he didn't return after a rain delay. Kuhl is 1-0 with a 1.76 ERA in three career starts against the Brewers and has held Hernan Perez without a hit in seven at-bats.

Davies has won seven of his last eight outings after losing his first two of the season. The 24-year-old escaped with a no-decision against St. Louis in his last turn after giving up four runs and nine hits over five innings. Davies is 1-2 with an ugly 9.56 ERA in four career starts against Pittsburgh, but the victory came when he allowed two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 frames on May 7.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers 2B Jonathan Villar (back) is expected to begin a rehab assignment later this week.

2. Pittsburgh 1B Josh Bell was hitless in five at-bats in the opener and is 3-for-18 over his last five games.

3. Milwaukee RHP Neftali Feliz was released Monday after the team was unable to trade him.

PREDICTION: Pirates 6, Brewers 5