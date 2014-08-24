Pirates pound out 10-2 win over Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- On Friday night, the Pittsburgh Pirates took advantage of three Milwaukee Brewers errors in a runaway victory.

On Saturday, the Pirates simply took advantage of the National League Central leaders.

First baseman Pedro Alvarez led the way, bashing two home runs, and catcher Russell Martin added a third as the Pirates thumped the Brewers 10-2 at Miller Park.

Alvarez had been struggling. In 16 August games, he was batting .171 (6-for-25) with four RBIs and 16 strikeouts.

“We’re always happy for any player that breaks out,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “When you’re steadfast and continue to put in work, your teammates believe in you, the coaching staff believes in you and the manager believes in you.”

Pittsburgh collected 12 hits off Milwaukee pitching and got most of its offense from the center of its lineup. Martin, Alvarez and second baseman Neil Walker combined to go 7-for-12 with three walks, six runs and nine RBIs.

The brunt of the damage came in the fifth inning when the Pirates put five on the board against Brewers right-hander Wily Peralta.

Trailing 3-2, Peralta retired third baseman Josh Harrison to open the inning, but right fielder Travis Snider reached on an error by second baseman Scooter Gennett, advanced on a single by center fielder Andrew McCutchen and scored a double by Walker.

That brought up Martin, who took two sliders from Peralta before crushing a fastball to left. Alvarez followed with his second home run of the game.

“Anytime you can do something like that, especially when you help your team win a ballgame, is huge and it feels good,” Alvarez said.

The offensive onslaught snapped what had been an impressive streak from Peralta (15-8), who had won six of his last seven starts while holding opponents to eight earned runs in 45 1/3 innings.

He went just five innings Saturday and was charged with eight runs (seven earned) on seven hits and three walks while striking out five.

“I thought he was throwing the ball well,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. “He came out the first three innings and looked good.”

Peralta coasted through his first three innings, allowing only a two-out walk in the second inning. He retired the first two batters in the fourth but walked Walker and gave up a double to Martin before missing on a 1-0 fastball to Alvarez, who sent it to left for his 16th home run of the season.

“He’s got a lot of power (to) both sides of the field,” Peralta said. “I just fell behind and threw a fastball right down the middle. When it’s right down the middle, you pay for it.”

Peralta put two more runners on in the inning before retiring Pirates starter Edinson Volquez to get out of it.

Milwaukee took a 2-0 lead behind a solo home run by second baseman Scooter Gennett and an RBI double by left fielder Khris Davis. But the Brewers stranded runners at second and third in both the second and third innings, then had the bases loaded with one out in the fourth but couldn’t cash in.

“We definitely had our chances,” Roenicke said. “Our big boys were up when we needed them up, but they got the big hits when we didn‘t.”

The Brewers managed just two runs off Volquez, who gave up 11 hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings but improved to 11-7 with his fifth consecutive victory and sixth in his last eight starts.

“We got beat, that’s it,” Brewers center fielder Carlos Gomez said. “The last two games we didn’t play well. They did and they take the ‘W’ and go home happy. We have to move forward. Tomorrow is another day and we have to come strong.”

With three straight victories, Pittsburgh moved to four games behind the Brewers, who began the day with a 1 1/2-game lead over second-place St. Louis in the NL Central.

Milwaukee has lost three in a row.

NOTES: Milwaukee has held at least a share of first place for the NL Central every day since April 5, a span of 140 days. ... Pittsburgh INF Clint Barmes continued his minor league rehab assignment Saturday with Triple-A Indianapolis, going 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored. He’s expected to play all nine innings Saturday and Sunday, and could be back with the Pirates on Monday against the Cardinals in Pittsburgh.