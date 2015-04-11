Pirates top Brewers for first win of season

MILWAUKEE -- It’s early, but the 2015 season hasn’t been particularly kind to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Their opening series in Cincinnati was plagued by weather delays, and to make matters worse, included an extra-inning game and two walk-off losses, all of which combined added up to an 0-3 record heading into their weekend series at Milwaukee.

As for the other stuff?

Sometimes a change of scenery is all it takes to change fortunes.

First baseman Pedro Alvarez and left fielder Starling Marte hit solo home runs and second baseman Neil Walker had three hits, including a pair of doubles as the Pirates knocked off the Brewers, 6-2, in front of an announced crowd of 27,373 at Miller Park.

Alvarez had two hits, including an RBI single, as did catcher Francisco Cervelli for the Pirates, who scored two runs on sacrifice flies and had four doubles on the day.

“It was a very good night for us being fundamentally sound with the bat,” Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle said. “We had some good at-bats when we needed them tonight. The offense was more consistent. We were able to add on runs. We were able to do some nice things.”

Left-hander Jeff Locke started 2015 on a high note, working six innings and holding Milwaukee to a pair of runs on seven hits and a walk with two strikeouts.

“There were times he got backed into the corner ... but battled the entire night,” Hurdle said. “He made pitches and gave us a pretty good start.”

Locke also helped his own cause with an RBI double in the Pirates’ three-run second inning.

“I was moving the ball pretty well on both sides of the plate, and the breaking stuff was pretty good early on,” Locke said. “As the game progressed it wasn’t as effective as it was earlier in the game. That’s where you’ve got to move the ball around and use your defense, and I think we did that.”

While the Pirates snapped out of their early-season funk, the Brewers (0-4) are still trying to get their first victory of the season.

The story Friday wasn’t that much different than any of their three games against the Colorado Rockies -- shaky starting pitching and a punchless offense -- except for first baseman Adam Lind.

Acquired from Toronto over the winter to fill a glaring hole at first, and in the heart of the Brewers’ lineup, Lind came into the game 8-for-10 at the plate.

He added two more hits Friday, including a two-run double that put the Brewers on the board in the fourth. But other than Lind, the Brewers managed nine hits total but were 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

“We could have busted it open,” manager Ron Roenicke said. “He’s got a really good fastball and he mixes up speeds well. But he’s tough on us. We knew that coming in. We had a gameplan, and it didn’t work.”

Right-hander Mike Fiers struck out eight in his first appearance of the season, but as was the case for the three starters before him this season, was done in by a bad inning and a glut of extra-base hits.

Fiers got off to a good start, retiring the Pirates in order in the first, but a leadoff double by Walker set the stage for another bad inning for Brewers pitching.

Walker advanced to third on a sacrifice by Marte, then scored on a base hit by Alvarez. A double by Cervelli put runners at second and third and shortstop Jody Mercer’s sac fly to center gave Pittsburgh a 2-0 lead.

Fiers had a chance to get out of the inning with no further damage, but gave up an RBI double to Locke before striking out third baseman Josh Harrison to end the inning.

”They swung the bats pretty well,“ Fiers said. ”They jumped me a couple of first pitches. That one inning kind of got away. One big inning kind of changed the game.

“This is baseball. That happens sometimes. They put some good swings on it, even the pitcher. Some things I can’t control. I‘m just really glad I felt really good. It just didn’t work out for me tonight.”

NOTES: Brewers RF Ryan Braun was back in the starting lineup after being limited to one pinch-hit appearance over the last two games because of a strained right side. ... The Pirates are now 16-54 at Miller Park since the start of the 2007 season and 44-88 against the Brewers overall during that stretch. ... Friday was the start of 22 consecutive games against NL Central opponents for the Brewers. ... Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen left the game with left knee soreness. ... Pirates LHP Francisco Liriano did not travel to Milwaukee. He was with his wife, who gave birth to a daughter Friday. Liriano will return to the team Sunday and will make his next start Wednesday.