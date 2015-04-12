Brewers blank Pirates for first win

MILWAUKEE - Everything went according to plan Saturday night for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Their offense, from top to bottom, was productive; their defense was crisp and their pitching was downright stellar en route to a 6-0 victory over the Pirates, that snapped a season-opening four-game losing streak.

“This is the type of game I‘m hoping we play a lot of this season,” manager Ron Roenicke said.

While everything was working for Milwaukee, right-hander Jimmy Nelson’s start was perhaps the most welcoming sight.

The team’s top pitching prospect, Nelson battled with command during his second half stint with the team last season and was coming off an up-and-down spring in which he posted a 6.23 ERA.

But with the Brewers trying to avoid starting the season 0-5, Nelson was atop his game. He allowed just two hits - singles in the first and seventh innings - while striking out a career-high nine batters in seven scoreless innings of work.

“That’s a great outing. We needed a win and he came out there and made some big pitches,” Roenicke added.

Nelson had dabbled with his off-speed stuff during spring training and had mixed results, but he relied heavily on his curveball Saturday, with some sliders mixed in to keep the Pirates’ offense on its toes.

“There were a couple that missed, but that’s going to happen,” Nelson said. “The curveball really helped my slider, it made the slider look more like a fastball. Being able to command those three pitches really helped me tonight.”

Pittsburgh right-hander Vance Worley worked into the seventh and struck out four, but was done in by a bad second inning.

It started with a leadoff single by Adam Lind, who has been the Brewers’ best hitter through the first four games. He moved to third on a double by third baseman Aramis Ramirez and scored on a groundout by Khris Davis.

Worley followed by hitting shortstop Jean Segura with a pitch, a move that would prove costly when second baseman Hector Gomez cleared the bases with a double to left.

Worley retired the next two batters to get out of the inning, and worked around a one-out walk in the third, but the Brewers added two in the fourth on a leadoff double by Davis and Segura’s first home run of the season.

“They had an approach that I hadn’t seen out of them all the times I’ve thrown against them,” said Worley, who was 1-3 with a 4.06 ERA in five previous starts against the Brewers. “So, I had to change something. I decided to go to the inside of the plate. And they hit the pitches I didn’t think they could hit.”

The offensive outburst provided a little breathing room for Nelson, who faced the minimum 12 batters through four innings and flashed his glove, too, snaring a come-backer by second baseman Neil Walker that started an inning-ending double play in the fourth.

“The young man went out and pitched extremely well tonight,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “We saw all the tape that’s available. And we saw a good pitcher, a pitcher who can compete with the sinker, the fastball, the velocity. And I think our understanding was he went to work on the curveball in spring training and obviously he came out of spring training with a curveball.”

Worley worked into the seventh, striking out four. He gave up six runs on seven hits and gave way to the bullpen after allowing a RBI double to center fielder Carlos Gomez.

NOTES: Pirates OF Corey Hart made his first start of the season. He took over in right field for Gregory Polanco, who was given a day off. ... Brewers manager Ron Roenicke altered his lineup slightly and moved 1B Adam Lind into the cleanup spot, with 3B Aramis Ramirez dropping to fifth. Lind has been off to a torrid start. He hit .615 with a home run, three doubles, four RBIs and four walks through the first four games. ... Milwaukee pitchers had given up 20 doubles through the first four games. ... Pittsburgh CF Andrew McCutchen was not in the lineup because of left knee soreness that forced him from the game Friday in the ninth inning. ... The Pirates wrap up their season-opening, six-game trip on Sunday. Milwaukee RHP Kyle Lohse (0-1, 21.60 ERA) will go up against Pittsburgh RHP Casey Sadler, who will be recalled from Triple-A. LHP Francisco Liriano was scheduled to start but was placed on baseball’s paternity list Friday. He will make his season debut Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers.