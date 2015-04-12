McCutchen jump-starts Pirates in won over Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- In a matchup of two teams struggling to score runs, it was former MVP center fielder Andrew McCutchen that put a decisive charge into one offense Sunday, rocketing a three-run home run to the opposite field to jump-start his Pittsburgh Pirates en route to a 10-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park.

“It was just a terrible pitch to McCutchen,” said Brewers starter Kyle Lohse. “I obviously wasn’t trying to leave it up over the plate. For me, it was the ball game. Making a bad mistake in a bad situation.”

Back in the starting lineup after missing Saturday night’s game with left knee discomfort, McCutchen blasted his second homer of the season in the top of the sixth. He added an RBI single in the ninth to provide a lift for a Pirates offense that came into the game hitting just .202 through its first five contests.

His three-run shot proved to be all the Pirates needed, backed by a solid starting performance and stellar bullpen outings.

Right-hander Casey Sadler took the mound for the Pirates, making his first major league start in place of Francisco Liriano, who was in the Dominican Republic for the birth of his daughter. Sadler made just six appearances for the Pirates last season, all in relief. He had an effective outing Sunday, going five innings and surrendering two runs on four hits along with five strikeouts, to earn the victory.

“He mixed the sinker, got movement both sides of the plate,” said Pirates manager Clint Hurdle. “Then he went to the changeup, that’s a very effective pitch to keep (the Brewers) off the sinker. Maintained composure, rhythm and pace on the mound. The poise was really, really strong from (Sadler) out there today.”

The Pirates jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the third on an RBI single from right fielder Gregory Polanco. But the Brewers answered quickly in the bottom half, as center fielder Carlos Gomez drilled his first homer of the season, a two-run shot to the bleachers in left to put the Brewers in front 2-1.

McCutchen grounded out to starting pitcher Kyle Lohse for the first out of the fourth inning, and retreated to the dugout at a deliberately slow pace, obviously still bothered by his ailing knee. His slow return to the dugout left some doubt if he would be able to return to the game, but any uncertainty surrounding his health was quickly erased in the sixth, when he hammered the first pitch he saw from Lohse for an opposite-field homer to put the Pirates in front 4-2.

“I‘m not the type of person that likes to take days off,” said McCutchen. “I can battle through it. I‘m not going to make (the knee) a huge issue for myself. I‘m just going to go out there and play the game. I know that my 80 percent is pretty good. I can play with that and just try to help the ball club out.”

Lohse pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on eight hits and five strikeouts. It was a marked improvement from his Opening Day start, when he surrendered eight runs in just 3 1/3 innings, but his performance wasn’t enough, as the Pirates handed him his second loss in two starts, the first time Lohse has dropped to 0-2 in two starts since 2003, when he was with the Twins.

“(Lohse was) off and on,” said manager Brewers manager Ron Roenicke “He got away with some pitches early. You get in an inning and you make some bad pitches and you get hurt by them. Definitely better but still not the Kyle we know. His command is still not as sharp, but he will get it.”

Leading just 4-2 after eight innings, the Pirates blew the game open in the ninth against reliever Tyler Thornburg, beginning with a trio of RBI singles from pinch-hitter Corey Hart, shortstop Jordy Mercer, and McCutchen. Second baseman Neil Walker continued the outburst, driving in Mercer and McCutchen with a three-run homer to make it 10-2. Five of the six runs were scored with two outs in the ninth, and Thornburg was charged with zero earned runs, as the two-out onslaught was all made possible by an error by Brewers left fielder Khris Davis.

“I think the runner was going and I kind of peaked up,” said Davis. “I was trying to get ahead of the play before it actually developed. That was a lack of concentration on my part. That inning was a big inning and it was all my fault.”

Relievers Phil Hughes, Arquimedes Caminero, Tony Watson, and Radhames Liz each threw scoreless innings for the Pirates to seal the victory.

NOTES: Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen returned to the lineup after missing one game with left knee discomfort, and went 2-for-5, collecting 4 RBIs including a 3-run home run. Heading into the game, McCutchen was just 2-for-16 at the plate this season (.125), and hitless in his last 12 at-bats. ... Brewers C Jonathan Lucroy was out of the starting lineup, with Martin Maldonado replacing him behind the dish, hitting seventh. Lucroy is 1-for-20 to start the year (.050), but Brewers manager Ron Roenicke insists the day off is just an opportunity to get Maldonado some playing time. ... The Pirates rested their regular catcher as well, with Tony Sanchez getting the start for Francisco Cervelli, and batting eighth. It was the second start of the season for Sanchez. ... Brewers 2B Hector Gomez got his second straight start for Scooter Gennett, who was benched for Saturday’s game after being ejected on Friday night. Gennett is just 1-for-13 to start the year. ... Pirates RHP Casey Sadler made his first major league start in place of LHP Francisco Liriano, who is in the Dominican Republic for the birth of his daughter.