Brewers top Pirates for 3rd straight win

MILWAUKEE -- Another night of productive two-out at-bats led to another victory for the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers collected eight hits and scored five runs with two outs Tuesday, extending their winning streak to three games with a 9-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Miller Park.

”They’re big,“ catcher Jonathan Lucroy said. ”I know that we’ve been beat a lot in the past on two-out hits and two-out walks and all that stuff. Whenever you give guys more pitches to swing at, more pitches to see, they’re going to make mistakes.

“Hitting is contagious, it is.”

Milwaukee finished with 15 hits including three apiece from shortstop Jean Segura, who doubled twice, and right fielder Ryan Braun. Catcher Jonathan Lucroy drove in three runs on the night and finished with two hits, as did left fielder Khris Davis and first baseman Adam Lind, who added a solo home run -- his 18th of the season.

“It was a really good night from our offense,” manager Craig Counsell said. “I thought we did an excellent job up and down the lineup.”

Right-hander Zach Davies was effective in his major league debut, going 4 1/3 innings and allowing four runs on four hits and three walks with three strikeouts.

“With all the guys helping me out, it was a lot easier than I thought it would be,” said Davies, who Milwaukee acquired at the deadline from Baltimore in exchange for outfielder Gerardo Parra.

He retired eight of his first nine batters but ran in into trouble in the fourth, when a leadoff double by left fielder Starling Marte and a walk to center fielder Andrew McCutchen set the stage for third baseman Aramis Ramirez, who hit a three-run home run to make it a 3-3 game.

The Brewers took the lead back in the bottom of the inning, going up 5-3 on Lucroy’s two-run single to center.

Davies again ran into trouble in the fifth, putting two on with one out before Counsell went to the bullpen.

Right-hander Corey Kenbel came on and retired McCutchen, then gave up an RBI double to Ramirez before getting out of the inning.

And from there, the Brewers’ bullpen was rock-solid, allowing just one hit over the final four innings.

“We only kept them off the board in two frames tonight, which made it more challenging,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said.

Lind created some separation in the fifth with a solo home run off right-hander Joe Blanton. Scooter Gennett drove in two more with a pinch-hit single in the seventh and Braun added another with an RBI single in the eighth.

“We had a lot of guys do a lot of good things tonight,” Counsell said. “It was a big-time team win. A bunch of guys in the bullpen stepped up and did a nice job.”

Milwaukee got off to a quick start for the second straight game, scoring two runs in the first on Lucroy’s RBI single and a double Davis to make it 2-0.

Three straight singles in the third made it 3-0, but the Pirates tied it on the fourth on Ramirez’s second homer in as many nights, a three-run shot to left center.

Lucroy struck again, though, in the bottom of the inning, driving in two runs with a base hit to center.

That was enough to chase Pirates starter Locke (7-9), who didn’t walk a batter but gave up five runs and nine hits with two strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings and now has a 5.88 ERA in nine second-half starts.

“You just have to keep going. You keep going until the season is over. Everybody is going to have rough outings throughout the season. The guy that wins the Cy Young has the fewest amount of them. That’s usually how it goes. You have to get back to executing and putting guys away.”

NOTES: Pittsburgh selected the contract of INF Pedro Florimon from rookie-level Bristol. To make room for Florimon on the 40-man roster, RHP Deolis Guerra (left knee inflammation) was transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list. ... Wednesday marked the major league debut for Brewers RHP Zach Davies. He was acquired at the non-waiver trade deadline from Baltimore in exchange for OF Gerardo Parra. The 22-year-old is the fourth member of Milwaukee’s rotation to make his major league debut this season, joining RHPs Tyler Wagner, Tyler Cravy and Taylor Jungmann. RHP David Goforth, who is currently in the Brewers’ bullpen, also broke into the majors this season.