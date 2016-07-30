Brewers' Guerra shuts down Pirates

MILWAUKEE -- Brewers manager Craig Counsell really wanted Junior Guerra to finish the job Friday night. Guerra did, too.

Instead, both had to settle for an extremely productive 8 2/3 innings as Guerra pitched Milwaukee to a 3-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Milwaukee manager left Guerra in after a single and a walk to start the ninth inning. His confidence was paid off with consecutive fielder's choice grounders, but when Starling Marte lined a single to center, Counsell had no choice but to bring on closer Jeremy Jeffress.

Jeffress did his job, closing out the game on the first pitch.

But Guerra remained the star of the night.

A 31-year-old rookie who had pitched in just three big-league games prior to this season, Guerra improved to 7-2 with a 2.70 ERA in 16 starts.

"He really earned the right to get through that inning, I thought," Counsell said. "And I did want him to get through the inning. I really wanted him to get through the inning. I thought he pitched like he deserved to, and I don't think he was tiring or anything like that. I thought he was still making pitches."

The Brewers (45-56) won for the fourth time in their last five games.

The Pirates (52-49) touched Guerra for just two hits through the first eight innings -- a leadoff double to Marte in the second inning and a leadoff single to Jordy Mercer in the sixth. In both cases, Guerra retired the next three batters with no harm.

In fact, he had only gone to a three-ball count once in the first 26 hitters.

That changed in the ninth when pinch-hitter Matt Joyce lined a single on a 3-2 pitch, and John Jaso walked on another 3-2 pitch.

Counsell went to the mound but surprised everyone by telling Guerra it was still his game. Two fielder's choice grounders broke the shutout but got Guerra one out away. Marte's liner, which glanced off second-base umpire Mike Winters, ended Guerra's night.

"I really wanted it," Guerra said through an interpreter. "I'm thankful that Craig had the confidence in me. It's unfortunate I didn't get it. That's baseball. Sometimes it doesn't go your way.

Claimed off waivers from the Chicago White Sox in December, Guerra started the season at Triple-A Colorado Springs. He made his Milwaukee debut on May 3 and has been a fixture ever since.

Chris Carter provided all the runs Guerra would need with a long two-run homer in the first. Keon Broxton, a former Pirates minor-leaguer, drove in an insurance run with a double in the sixth to make it 3-0.

Pittsburgh starter Steven Brault (0-1) took the loss in his second major league start. The rookie left-hander allowed three runs on seven hits in six innings three weeks after his major league debut in St. Louis. It was his misfortune to be going against Guerra, who 10 days earlier had allowed two runs on three hits in Pittsburgh in what became a 3-2 Pirates victory.

"Command was better," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said of Guerra, comparing him to the July 19 outing. "Fastball command was really solid. He's got swing-and-miss stuff after that, whether it's the split or the breaking ball, changeup. We put the ball on the ground, popped it up, mis-hit him most of the night."

Guerra finished July 2-1 with a 1.59 ERA (six earned runs, 34 innings). He lowered his ERA to 2.70 in 16 starts.

The Pirates suffered a potential big blow in the eighth inning when catcher Francisco Cervelli was nailed with a pitch on the inside of his right foot after it glanced off batter Scooter Gennett. Cervelli was unable to put much weight on the foot as he was helped to the dugout.

NOTES: Brewers LF Ryan Braun was not in the starting lineup for the second straight game because of tightness in his right side. ... Milwaukee SS Jonathan Villar returned to the lineup after sitting Thursday and being pulled Wednesday after three innings because of baserunning errors, including making the third out trying to steal third. He went 2 for 4 to raise his average to .299... Pittsburgh LHP Steven Brault made his second major league start. His other outing was July 5 at St. Louis. After that he returned to Triple-A Indianapolis and turned in consecutive scoreless six-inning outings.