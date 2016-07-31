Brewers finish off sweep of Pirates

MILWAUKEE -- Even in rebuilding mode, the Milwaukee Brewers still own the Pittsburgh Pirates at Miller Park.

Matt Garza allowed just one earned run in five innings and Milwaukee relievers pitched four hitless frames as the Brewers took a 4-2 decision over the Pirates on Sunday.

The Brewers won their ninth straight home game against the Pirates and are now 64-17 against Pittsburgh at Miller Park since 2007.

Garza (2-4) allowed two runs on four hits through five innings.

Corey Knebel, Carlos Torres and Will Smith each pitched a scoreless inning and Jeremy Jeffress worked the ninth for his 27th save and fourth in four days.

The loss completed a weekend for the Pirates in which they were never out of a game but never held a lead.

"We come in here, what did we get, six runs?" Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. "It has been one of the challenges we've had here different times, too many strikeouts. Too many soft outs throughout the series. They pitched better, we still had pitches to hit."

For Garza, the victory was sweet considering he's been making his way back after missing the first two months with a right lat strain.

"My stuff is coming back," Garza said. "I've been kind of playing catch up from Day 1. It is all coming back - arm strength, velocity, consistency and mechanical repeatability. I'm pretty pumped. I'm just sticking with the process and looking forward to my next start."

Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy, who earlier in the day voided a deal to Cleveland with his no-trade clause, pinch-hit in the eighth inning and received a loud ovation from the crowd of 32,405. Lucroy flied out to right to strand two runners.

"It was pretty cool, a lot of fun," said Lucroy, who may still be traded to another team by the 4 p.m. EDT deadline. "I wish I would have gotten a knock there, but we won the game so that's all that matters.

"The fans have been great to me here. I couldn't ask for a better environment to grow up in if something does happen.

The Brewers completed a 7-3 homestand. More impressive, they did a lot of the work without Ryan Braun or Lucroy - their normal No .3 and 4 hitters - not in the lineup.

"It was a homestand where a lot of different guys stepped up, and kind of guys that we haven't counted on heavy this year," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "Keon Broxton had a great home stand since we called him up."

Broxton and Chris Carter his solo homers to lead Milwaukee's eight-hit attack as the Brewers swept the three-game set and won their fourth straight game and sixth in seven. Pittsburgh fell to 52-51 with its third straight loss.

The Brewers scored in the first inning for the third time in the series. This time Hernan Perez reached on a two-out single against Pirates starter Francisco Liriano (6-11). As Perez stole second, the ball deflected into short right-center. Perez came all the way around to score, as center fielder Andrew McCutchen's throw skipped past catcher Eric Fryer.

Broxton, a former Pirates minor-leaguer acquired in the offseason, gave the Brewers a 2-0 lead in the second with his second home run.

"I wasn't locating my pitches like I wanted, like the last time I was here," Liriano said. "At this level of the game, anytime you commit errors or mistakes you got to face the consequences."

Gregory Polanco pulled the Pirates within a run in the third by smacking his 15th homer of the season. The blast gave Polanco homers in consecutive games and three of the last four.

The Brewers loaded the bases with nobody out in the third but only managed one run on Martin Maldonado's double-play grounder.

NOTES: Lucroy vetoed a trade that would have sent him to the Cleveland Indians for four prospects. "There were some circumstances that came up that made me void it, obviously," Lucroy said in the dugout two hours before the game. "I think when it eventually comes out, I think you'll understand why." ... Brewers GM David Stearns said the Brewers had no choice but to accept Lucroy's decision and there was no frustration or disappointment on his part. "We know that this is part of the process," Stearns said. "It's why we engage with multiple teams throughout the entirety of negotiation." ... Brewers 2B Scooter Gennett singled in the first and third innings to extend his hitting streak to a career-best 10 games. He's hitting .368 (14 for 38, 1 HR, 7 RBI). ... Brewers LF Ryan Braun was not in the lineup for the fourth straight day because of tightness in his right side. ... Pirates LF Sterling Marte singled in the fourth inning to extend his hitting streak to seven games. He is hitting .395 (17 for 43) in his last 12 games with six doubles, one triple, one homer and five RBIs. ... Pirates C Francisco Cervelli was not in Sunday's lineup. He played all of Saturday's game after leaving in the eighth inning Friday because he was drilled on the right foot with a pitch while behind the plate. Fryer made his first start since July 21 and went 0-for-3.