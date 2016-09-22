McCutchen, Rodriguez power Pirates over Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- Andrew McCutchen is playing some of his best baseball of the season and it shouldn't come as a surprise that the Pittsburgh Pirates are, too.

McCutchen came through again Wednesday night, belting a first-inning home run and finishing with two hits to extend his hitting streak to nine games as the Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers, 4-1, at Miller Park.

"It definitely helps when things are going your way, going the way you want them to go," McCutchen said. "That helps it, but sometimes it can be tough when things were going the way you wanted it to go to be having fun. You got to find the fun. Things are going in the right direction, so of course fun comes along with it."

McCutchen is batting .385 (15-for-39) during the streak and .299 (23-for-77) since the start of September, with six home runs and 20 RBIs.

The Pirates, meanwhile, have won six of their last seven contests and seven of nine to keep their slim hopes of a National League Wild Card berth alive for the time being.

"It's just the game of baseball," McCutchen said. "Things going for you, working for you. Us being on the road, getting on the board first has been big for us, has been key. ... We've been doing a good job of that."

McCutchen got things started early Wednesday, belting a two-out home run down the left field line off Milwaukee starter Jimmy Nelson.

"I thought it was going fall, but it didn't," said Nelson. "It was a good fast ball down and away. It ran up and in. I was impressed that he got to it. He did a good job of squaring up on a mistake right there."

Nelson followed by allowing back-to-back singles then loaded the bases with a walk to Francisco Cervelli and fell behind in the count to Sean Rodriguez, who singled to right to give the Pirates a 3-0 lead.

"He just didn't make pitches; he lost his command a little bit," Counsell said. "The big thing was the walk to Cervelli and falling behind to Rodriguez, thats' what ended up hurting him and that's what ends up costing you the game."

Rodriguez made it a 4-0 game when he led off the fourth with a solo home run to left-center. Nelson would escape the inning without further damage but Counsell wasn't so lucky; he was ejected with two outs for arguing a foul ball ruling with home plate umpire Jerry Layne.

The disagreement started when Adam Fraizer appeared to foul a ball off his foot. Video showed the ball missed Fraizer's foot and Layne's call was delayed, prompting Counsell to come out from the dugout.

"He just missed the call and I felt like he changed his call," Counsell said. "More than anything, I felt like he changed his call."

That was about as much excitement as the Brewers could muster Wednesday; they finally got on the board in the fifth with an RBI single from Jonathan Villar, but that was all Pirates starter Chad Kuhl would allow.

"He's still trying to find his comfort zone," Hurdle said. "He's cutting teeth, man. He's going to find his way. There were challenges tonight. He met one in the first inning and he met one in the fifth. He pitched six innings and only had four three-ball counts. To pitch the last four innings in 50 pitches was good to see."

The rookie right-hander struck out six while allowing five hits and a walk over six innings of work.

NOTES: Brewers manager Craig Counsell said RHP Taylor Jungmann will start Saturday against the Reds as Milwaukee switches to a six-man rotation to finish out the season. ... Pirates OF Starling Marte took part in pregame workouts again Wednesday and might be available off the bench if needed, manager Clint Hurdle said. Back spasms have kept Marte sidelined for Pittsburgh's last 15 games. ... Hurdle also said RHP A.J. Schugel returned to Pittsburgh to get a second opinion on his right shoulder. Schugel hasn't pitched since Aug. 30. ... RHP Neftali Feliz, out with right arm soreness since Sept. 3, was cleared for flat-ground throwing by the Pirates' medical staff Tuesday. ... C Manny Pina was back with the Brewers after missing their game Tuesday for the birth of his daughter. Milwaukee was still without LF Ryan Braun, whose wife gave birth to the couple's second child Tuesday.