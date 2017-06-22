Sogard, Shaw lead Brewers past Pirates

MILWAUKEE -- After Eric Sogard missed all of the 2016 season while recovering from knee surgery before returning to the big leagues on May 12, the veteran infielder has been making up for lost time.

Sogard came up big again Thursday. He finished with two doubles and two runs scored, and helped preserve the lead with a sparkling defensive play in the eighth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers salaved a split of a four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 4-2 win at Miller Park.

"He just keeps doing it," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.

Sogard had three hits against the Pirates, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. He also has reached base in 28 of his 35 games this season and has been on base twice in 19 of those.

"I'm having a blast," Sogard said. "Being around these guys every day. It's a fun group of guys to go to battle with. We fight every day and we're having fun doing it."

Travis Shaw had a big day too, finishing with three hits -- two doubles and a home run -- as the Brewers tagged Pittsburgh starter Ian Nova (7-5) for four runs, 11 hits and two walks in seven innings.

"He's a pro," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said of Nova. "He's got a lot of experience. Settled himself down. Had a couple of real pitch-efficient innings as well.

"We just weren't able to do enough on our side of the board to score runs to tilt the thing back our way or get some different help out of the bullpen."

Brewers starter Chase Anderson (6-2) went six innings and allowed two runs and two hits while striking out seven.

"(My) arm felt really good today," Anderson said. "(My) legs got a little tired as the game went on because of the humidity. This team, it's been a lot of fun, this run. The defense today, Sogard's play was unbelievable. Those are the things that win championships."

Anderson came into the game riding one of the best stretches of his career -- 3-1 with a 1.04 ERA in his last four starts -- but got into a little early trouble. He hit Josh Harrison with a pitch and Harrison stole second before scoring the first run on Josh Bell's RBI single in the top of the first.

Milwaukee's offense answered in the bottom of the inning, tying the score when Eric Thames snapped an 0-for-15 slump with a RBI base hit that scored Sogard.

Domingo Santana bounced into a double play, but Shaw put the Brewers ahead with solo home run to center.

Pittsburgh evened things up in the fourth on Gregory Polanco's fifth home run of the year.

Shaw came through again in the fifth with a double to right that drove in Santana, putting Milwaukee back in front 3-2, and nearly broke the game open in the seventh when he doubled off the top of the wall in left.

Sogard, who led off the inning with a double, scored easily on the play, but Santana, who walked ahead of Shaw, took his time rounding third thinking it was a home run and was tagged out, ending the inning.

"From a baserunning standpoint, that can't happen," Counsell said. "It was certainly in question so we have to keep running. Those are the types of things that make it just a little bit harder on ourselves."

The call stood after a crew chief review.

"I didn't want to give up on the ball," said left fielder John Jaso, who played the ball off the wall. "I had no idea of what was going on behind me. I knew it was like a guaranteed double, at least, if not a homer. I just played back, waiting for it to hit the wall. It did and it gave me a really good bounce off the wall obviously to make a strong throw."

With a 4-2 lead, Milwaukee returned the favor in the eighth, getting Jacob Barnes out of a jam when Sogard made an off-balance but perfect throw to get Adam Frazier at the plate trying to score on a hard-hit ground ball from Polanco.

"The best part about the play was there was just no hesitation," Counsell said. "Get to the ball and throw it home. Any hesitation and there's trouble."

Corey Knebel worked a perfect ninth for his 12th save of the season.

NOTES: Pittsburgh placed C Francisco Cervelli on the seven-day concussion list for the second time this season. Cervelli missed the last two games with what the team originally described as "flu-like symptoms," which actually were brought on by a concussion on June 6. ... The Pirates recalled C Jacob Stallings from Triple-A Indianapolis to replace Cervelli on the roster. ... Brewers LF Ryan Braun (left calf strain) and 2B Jonathan Villar (lower back strain) were scheduled to be in the Class A Wisconsin starting lineup Thursday night as they begin minor league rehab assignments.