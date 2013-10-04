Preview: Pirates at Cardinals

Reggie Jackson may be the original “Mr. October,” but Carlos Beltran of the St. Louis Cardinals is making a strong argument that he deserves the title in the 21st century. Beltran continued his postseason heroics with a three-run homer to spark St. Louis to a 9-1 rout of the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Thursday. The Cardinals will look to take a 2-0 lead in Friday’s Game 2 of the best-of-five series.

Beltran’s blast was his 15th in 35 postseason games, tying Babe Ruth for eighth place on the all-time list. “He’s like our secret weapon when it comes to the postseason. He steps up every time,” Cardinals second baseman Matt Carpenter said of Beltran. Pittsburgh managed only four hits - two by Andrew McCutchen - and got its only run on a homer by Pedro Alvarez, continuing a trend that has seen the Pirates outscored 35-11 in their last four games in St. Louis.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, MLB Network

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (10-7, 3.22 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Lance Lynn (15-10, 3.97)

Cole showed why he was the top overall pick in the 2011 draft, winning his last four starts and allowing six runs in five September outings. The 23-year-old fireballer has never faced St. Louis, but he was 4-2 with a 2.38 ERA in seven starts away from home. Cole has not pitched since Sept. 24, when he limited the Chicago Cubs to two runs over six innings.

Lynn also had a strong finish to the season, winning his last two starts and allowing one run and eight hits over 12 1/3 innings. He also faced the Cubs in his last turn, blanking them on four hits over six innings, and permitted a total of four runs (three earned) in his last four starts. Lynn made five starts against Pittsburgh this season, going 2-1 with a 5.60 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Lynn has held McCutchen to four hits in 26 at-bats with 10 strikeouts.

2. Cole struck out 39 and allowed only 24 hits in 32 innings in September.

3. Beltran trails only Derek Jeter (20) and Albert Pujols (18) for the most postseason homers among active players.

PREDICTION: Pirates 3, Cardinals 2