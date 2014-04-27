Preview: Pirates at Cardinals

After finishing second in the National League Cy Young Award voting in 2010 and 2013, Adam Wainwright appears intent on winning it this year. Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon in the finale of their three-game series. The Pirates handed Wainwright his only loss of 2014, but the St. Louis ace enters this matchup having not allowed a run in 17 straight innings across his last three starts.

The Cardinals need Wainwright to have another dominant performance, as their offense is really struggling heading into Sunday’s contest. They have managed only one run in each of the first two games this weekend and have not scored more than three runs in any of their last seven games. The Pirates’ offense did the bulk of their damage on Saturday in the fourth inning, with Gaby Sanchez delivering a two-run double to fuel Pittsburgh to a 6-1 triumph.

TV: 2:15 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Edinson Volquez (1-1, 1.93 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Adam Wainwright (4-1, 1.46)

Volquez, who has made all five of his appearances (including four starts) against divisional opponents, will be counted on to provide some innings for the Pirates. Saturday’s starter, Francisco Liriano, left after two innings due to flu-like symptoms and it took five relievers to cover the final seven innings. Volquez helped defeat St. Louis 2-1 on April 6 without getting a decision and is 3-5 with a 5.19 ERA all-time against the Cardinals.

After twirling a two-hit shutout against Washington on April 17, Wainwright held the New York Mets to four hits across seven scoreless frames in Tuesday’s 3-0 win. He absorbed a 2-1 loss to Pittsburgh on April 6, when he was opposed by Volquez (one run in 5 2/3 innings that day). Wainwright is 9-5 with a 4.68 ERA in his career against the Pirates.

WALK-OFFS

1. St. Louis OF Matt Holliday is 8-for-22 with two homers against Volquez, while C Yadier Molina is just 3-for-23.

2. Pirates OF Jose Tabata is 5-for-8 with an RBI in the series.

3. Pittsburgh had lost 12 of 15 prior to Saturday’s victory.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 5, Pirates 4