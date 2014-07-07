Preview: Pirates at Cardinals

Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates are intent on showing that last season’s performance was far from a fluke. The reigning National League Most Valuable Player looks to continue his torrid stretch and send the streaking Pirates to their 13th win in 16 outings when they visit the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday in the opener of a four-game series. McCutchen, who is 11-for-21 in his last five games, had an RBI triple among his two hits as Pittsburgh completed a sweep of Keystone State rival Philadelphia on Sunday.

McCutchen hasn’t been slowed much by Monday starter Adam Wainwright, recording a .382 batting average (13-for-34) while amassing a 1.082 OPS. Pittsburgh finished a 10-game homestand with an 8-2 mark to move within 4 1/2 games of NL Central-leading Milwaukee -- and a half-game ahead of third-place St. Louis. Kolten Wong admitted he wasn’t 100 percent in his return from a shoulder injury, but didn’t look the worse for wear after belting a solo homer in the seventh inning of an 8-4 loss to Miami on Sunday.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Charlie Morton (5-9, 3.30 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Adam Wainwright (11-4, 1.89)

Morton improved to 4-2 in his last six outings after allowing one run on five hits in six innings en route to a 5-1 triumph over Arizona on Wednesday. The 30-year-old has recorded quality starts in four of his last five trips to the mound, but has experienced trouble on the road with a 2-6 mark and 4.37 ERA. Morton’s troubles against St. Louis continued on May 11 as he fell to 2-10 versus the club after yielding four runs in six innings to take the loss.

Wainwright recorded his fifth consecutive strong outing after scattering four hits over 7 2/3 innings en route to a 2-0 victory over San Francisco on Wednesday. The two-time All-Star has secured a 3-1 mark after allowing only four runs in his last five outings. Wainwright improved to 10-5 in his career versus Pittsburgh after permitting three hits in eight stellar innings in a 7-0 victory on April 27.

WALK-OFFS

1. St. Louis 3B Matt Carpenter has recorded back-to-back 0-for-4 performances at the plate following a nine-game hitting streak.

2. Pittsburgh LF Starling Marte had an RBI single on Sunday and has hits in six of his last seven outings, but is just 2-for-13 in his career versus Wainwright.

3. Cardinals 1B Matt Adams, who had a career-high four hits on Sunday, has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 outings.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 4, Pirates 2