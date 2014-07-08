Preview: Pirates at Cardinals

The Pittsburgh Pirates will try to bounce back from a difficult loss when they continue a big four-game series at St. Louis on Tuesday night. The Pirates outhit the Cardinals 8-3 in Monday’s series opener, but stranded 12 men on base and lost 2-0 on Matt Adams’ walk-off homer. The offensive futility wasted a dominant effort by surging right-hander Charlie Morton, who limited the Cardinals to a hit in seven scoreless innings.

St. Louis leapfrogged Pittsburgh and moved into second place in the National League Central while also getting the jump on ending an impressive streak by the Pirates. Pittsburgh, which has still won six of eight overall, has claimed five straight road series for the first time in 32 years. It will forge ahead in the set without the services of left-hander Gerrit Cole, who is expected to be placed on the disabled list with a tight lat, giving Wednesday’s start to Brandon Cumpton.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Vance Worley (2-1, 2.28 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Carlos Martinez (2-3, 3.91)

Worley’s first loss in four starts with Pittsburgh was a tough one to swallow, as he let up three runs on four hits in seven innings against Arizona on Thursday but received little run support. It was his fourth quality start in as many outings since being called up in June. Worley has never pitched in St. Louis but has made two prior starts against the Cardinals, allowing five runs in 11 1/3 frames.

The Cardinals are 4-0 in Martinez’s first four starts this season, including a 7-2 victory at San Francisco on Thursday in which he allowed a run and struck out a career-high six in five innings. The 22-year-old has yet to get past five frames as a starter in 2014 but owns a 2.45 ERA and has not allowed a home run in 18 1/3 innings in that role. Martinez has given up four runs in 6 1/3 innings over six relief outings in his career versus Pittsburgh.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates C Russell Martin is one RBI shy of 500 for his career.

2. Adams has six of the Cardinals’ 13 hits over the last two games.

3. St. Louis RH Pat Neshek has a scoreless streak of 10 2/3 innings.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 5, Pirates 4