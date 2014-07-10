Preview: Pirates at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals look to complete a sweep when they host the Pittsburgh Pirates in the finale of their four-game series on Thursday. St. Louis opened the set with a pair of walk-off victories before posting a 5-2 triumph on Wednesday. Matt Adams collected three hits and two RBIs while Kolten Wong added a solo homer a day after belting the winning blast in the ninth inning.

The news was not all good for the Cardinals as All-Star catcher Yadier Molina suffered a sprained right thumb while sliding into third base in the second inning and exited the game in the following frame. Neil Walker recorded two of his team’s six hits, including a solo homer as Pittsburgh suffered its fourth straight road loss. The Pirates, who are 2-for-25 with runners in scoring position over the first three games of the series, are 5-7 overall against the Cardinals this season and 1-5 in St. Louis.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Edinson Volquez (7-6, 3.88 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Shelby Miller (7-7, 4.15)

Volquez posted his third straight victory on Saturday, limiting Philadelphia to one run and four hits over seven innings. The 31-year-old Dominican has allowed a total of two runs in 21 frames during his winning streak and has held the opposition to fewer than two runs in four of his last five outings. Volquez has not fared well against St. Louis, going 3-6 with a 5.58 ERA in 13 career starts.

Miller escaped with a no-decision against Miami on Saturday, when his winless streak reached five starts after yielding three runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings. The 23-year-old is 1-5 over his last nine outings, with the victory being a shutout at Toronto on June 7. Miller lost his first five career starts against the Pirates before posting victories at home on April 25 and in Pittsburgh on May 11.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh LHP Francisco Liriano (oblique) is slated to be activated from the disabled list to start in Cincinnati on Sunday.

2. Cardinals RHP Joe Kelly (hamstring) is expected to return from the DL and start at Milwaukee on Friday.

3. Pirates C Russell Martin is one RBI shy of 500 for his career.

PREDICTION: Pirates 6, Cardinals 2