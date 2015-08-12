Preview: Pirates at Cardinals

The Pittsburgh Pirates got off to a great start in their run of three straight series against division leaders, but they really need the current set to turn around quickly. The Pirates attempt to even the series at one win apiece when they visit the National League Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh, which will head off to NL East-leading New York on Friday, began the stretch with three straight wins over the Los Angeles Dodgers but dropped six games back in the NL Central when the winning streak came to an end in Tuesday’s opener against the Cardinals. St. Louis, which improved to 41-16 at home, kicked off a nine-game homestand with the win as it looks to put some real distance between itself and the rest of the Central. The Cardinals will face a bigger challenge on Wednesday, when Pittsburgh sends ace Gerrit Cole to the mound in search of his league-leading 15th win. St. Louis will counter with Michael Wacha, who has not given up a run in his last two starts.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (14-5, 2.39 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Michael Wacha (13-4, 2.92)

Cole allowed three or fewer earned runs in each of his last seven starts but is just 1-2 since the All-Star break. The former No. 1 overall draft pick gave up three runs and four hits over six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday but did not factor in the decision. Cole allowed two runs and six hits in seven innings to earn a win over the Cardinals on July 10 and is 2-2 with a 3.24 ERA in five career starts against the division rivals.

Wacha yielded a total of eight hits in 14 scoreless innings over his last two starts, beating Colorado and Cincinnati. The 24-year-old struck out 13 and walked three in those two turns and is 3-1 since the All-Star break. Wacha allowed two earned runs over 12 2/3 total innings in back-to-back outings against Pittsburgh in May and is 2-0 with a 1.69 ERA in five career games – four starts – versus the Pirates.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cardinals OF Stephen Piscotty is 8-for-18 with four RBIs during his five-game hitting streak.

2. Pittsburgh C Francisco Cervelli is expected to catch Cole on Wednesday for the first time since April 24.

3. St. Louis 3B Matt Carpenter has hit safely in seven straight games and 11 of his last 12.

PREDICTION: Pirates 2, Cardinals 1