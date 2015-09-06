Preview: Pirates at Cardinals

The opportunities are starting to dwindle for the Pittsburgh Pirates to make a push to win the National League Central, and recent history suggests they’ll have a hard time pulling any closer to the St. Louis Cardinals this weekend. Regardless, the Pirates try to earn a rare series victory in St. Louis on Sunday, when they square off against the Cardinals in the rubber match of their three-game set.

Pittsburgh – owner of the NL’s top wild-card spot – did itself no favors by dropping four straight contests prior to roughing up St. Louis (87-48) in the opener on Friday but watched its deficit increase to 6 ½ games again following a loss to the division leaders on Saturday. The setback was the 19th in 24 road meetings for the Pirates (80-54) since they last won a series at St. Louis in April 2013. Meanwhile, the Cardinals will put the majors’ best home record (49-21) on the line once again in the finale as they attempt to win their sixth straight series at Busch Stadium since dropping two of three to Cincinnati in late July. The teams with the two best records in the NL will meet only once more before the end of regular season when the Pirates host the Cardinals for a three-game set at the end of September.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ESPN

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (15-8, 2.64 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH John Lackey (11-8, 2.87)

Cole lost for the fourth time in his last five decisions Tuesday in Milwaukee, giving up a career high-tying five runs and eight hits over four frames – also matching a personal low. The first overall pick in the 2011 draft hasn’t fared particularly well in St. Louis either, losing all three of his turns at Busch Stadium – including one on Aug. 12 – while posting a 4.34 ERA. Jhonny Peralta (6-for-17) and Matt Carpenter (5-for-16, two homers) have performed well against Cole, who is 2-3 with a 3.49 ERA in six career starts versus the Cardinals.

Lackey uncharacteristically issued four walks in Monday’s 8-5 win over Washington, settling for a no-decision despite yielding two runs (one earned) and striking out eight in six frames. The 36-year-old has been a workhorse for the Cardinals, registering 15 consecutive outings of at least six innings – 14 of which have been quality starts. Lackey allowed one run in each of his two previous turns against the Pirates this season – spanning 12 2/3 innings – but was not involved in the decision either time.

WALK-OFFS

1. St. Louis LF Stephen Piscotty extended his hitting streak to 12 games on Saturday, matching the longest run by a Cardinals rookie since 2010 (Jon Jay).

2. Pittsburgh RF Gregory Polanco struck out as a pinch hitter on Saturday but still is batting .357 in 15 contests against St. Louis this season.

3. The Pirates have played 33 games without winning consecutive divisional road contests since topping off a series sweep in Chicago on Sept. 6-7, 2014.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 4, Pirates 2