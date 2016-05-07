Preview: Pirates at Cardinals

The Pittsburgh Pirates were in a bit of a tailspin before Jung Ho Kang returned to right the ship. The third baseman will look to follow up a phenomenal 2016 debut when he and the Pirates continue a three-game series against the host St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.

After missing the first 28 games of the season as he rehabbed the knee he injured late last season, Kang wasted little time making a big impact in the series opener Friday as he slugged a pair of homers and drove in three runs to lead Pittsburgh to a 4-2 victory. The win snapped the Pirates’ four-game slide and gave them four consecutive wins over their National League Central rivals. The Cardinals fell back to .500 with their sixth loss in nine games after seeing their top four hitters combine to go 2-for-16 with eight strikeouts against three Pittsburgh pitchers. St. Louis has the advantage on the mound Saturday, at least on paper, as it pits veteran Adam Wainwright against Jeff Locke.

TV: 2:15 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates LH Jeff Locke (1-2, 4.73 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Adam Wainwright (2-3, 6.68)

Since giving up eight runs in three innings at San Diego on April 20, Locke is 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA in two starts. He lasted a season-high seven frames in a no-decision against Cincinnati last time out, allowing three runs and a season-low four hits. Matt Holliday (5-for-14, one home run, three walks) and Jedd Gyorko (3-for-6, one home run, five RBIs) have enjoyed their encounters with the 28-year-old Locke, who owns a 3.98 ERA in eight career starts versus St. Louis.

Wainwright posted just his third quality start in six turns when he gave up three runs in six frames to defeat Philadelphia on Monday. He has yet to last beyond six innings and opponents have a hearty .862 OPS against the three-time All-Star. Wainwright has a lifetime 4.30 ERA against the Pirates, higher than all but two other National League teams.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kang is a .339 career hitter versus the Cardinals.

2. Gyorko is 3-for-27 in his last 10 games.

3. St. Louis is 3-7 in contests decided by fewer than three runs.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 5, Pirates 4