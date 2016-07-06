Preview: Pirates at Cardinals

The Pittsburgh Pirates look to establish their longest winning streak of the season and finish off a sweep of host St. Louis when the National League Central rivals meet Wednesday. Eric Fryer drove in three runs and five pitchers scattered six hits as the Pirates picked up a 5-2 win Saturday to run their streak to six games, matching a previous spurt accomplished in April.

They've held opponents to three runs or fewer in each of the six victories and have pulled within a half-game of the second-place Cardinals. David Freese - like Fryer, a former Cardinal - was 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's win and he is batting .385 during a seven-game hitting streak. St. Louis was held without an extra-base hit and also lost third baseman Jhonny Peralta to a thumb injury in the fourth inning. Pirates lefty Jeff Locke, who has won three straight starts, gets the nod opposite Jaime Garcia, who has a 0.57 ERA in six career games (four starts) against Pittsburgh.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates LH Jeff Locke (8-5, 5.13 ERA) vs. Cardinals LH Jaime Garcia (6-6, 3.84)

Locke has given up four runs during his personal winning streak but three came in his five-inning outing at Oakland on Friday. He walked three batters in the victory after issuing just one free pass over his previous three starts combined. Locke was given a no-decision after allowing three runs in six innings at St. Louis on May 7, leaving him 2-4 with a 4.04 ERA in nine career meetings.

Garcia allowed one run and four hits in eight solid innings of a win over Milwaukee on Friday, providing a nice rebound from a five-start stretch in June in which he had a 5.40 ERA. The 29-year-old has surrendered five homers over his last five starts after giving up only three in his first 11 appearances. While Garcia has enjoyed plenty of success against the Pirates, he might be tested by Andrew McCutchen (4-for-11, two doubles) and Sean Rodriguez (3-for-3, one double).

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates LF Starling Marte is hitting .396 in his last 13 games in Busch Stadium.

2. St. Louis is 18-25 at home.

3. Pittsburgh RHP Gerrit Cole (triceps strain) struck out six in three scoreless innings in a rehab outing at Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 4, Pirates 3