Preview: Pirates at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals hope they have begun to put their early-season troubles behind them as they attempt to knock off the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates for the second straight night on Tuesday. The Cardinals posted a 2-1 triumph in the opener of the three-game set on Monday to improve their National League-worst record to 4-9.

St Louis' chances of beating the Pirates again are bolstered with Mike Leake taking the mound. Leake has started strong, allowing one run and 10 hits over 15 innings while splitting his first two decisions. Pittsburgh managed just five hits in Monday's loss after scoring 18 runs in a three-game weekend road sweep of the Chicago Cubs. Andrew McCutchen is riding an eight-game hitting streak as he continues to overcome an icy start.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Chad Kuhl (1-0, 2.38 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Mike Leake (1-1, 0.60)

Kuhl settled for a no-decision in his last outing despite giving up just one run and five hits over 6 1/3 innings against Boston. The 24-year-old didn't issue a walk versus the Red Sox after handing out a career-high six free passes against Atlanta in his first start of the season. Kuhl is 0-1 with a 6.43 ERA in two career outings versus St. Louis.

Leake posted a career-worst 4.69 ERA last season in the first of a five-year, $80 million contract. The 29-year-old is 9-5 with a 3.36 ERA in 28 career starts against Pittsburgh but was roughed up in four outings last season as he went 1-2 with a 5.82 ERA. Leake struggles to retire David Freese (15-for-28, one homer) and Jordy Mercer (9-for-27).

WALK-OFFS

1. Monday's contest lasted just 2 hours, 14 minutes - matching the quickest played so far this season.

2. St. Louis 1B Matt Carpenter (right hand) was scratched from Monday's lineup but could return Tuesday.

3. Pittsburgh acquired RHP Johnny Barbato from the New York Yankees for a player to be named or cash and optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 3, Pirates 2