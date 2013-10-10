Cardinals 6, Pirates 1: Adam Wainwright gave up one run in a complete-game gem and David Freese and Matt Adams belted two-run homers as host St. Louis advanced to its third consecutive National League Championship Series.

Wainwright (2-0) allowed eight singles - three of the infield variety - to improve to 4-0 lifetime in the postseason as the Cardinals won the best-of-five Division Series 3-2 to set up a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He went the distance for the sixth time this year for St. Louis, which will host the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NCLS on Friday night.

Freese supplied Wainwright with the only offense he would need, hitting a line-drive homer off rookie Gerrit Cole in the second inning to help bring an end to Pittsburgh’s first trip to the playoffs since 1992. Cole (1-1), the winner of Game 2, gave up two runs on three hits in five innings to snap his five-start winning streak.

Wainwright faced his only trouble in the seventh inning when he gave up three straight two-out infield singles, the last one by Pedro Alvarez bouncing off the first base bag to plate Justin Morneau from second base to cut the deficit to 3-1.

The run was rendered moot when Adams hit a towering blast to right in the eighth off Mark Melancon, who served up his second homer of the series after allowing one in 72 regular-season appearances. Jon Jay and Pete Kozma contributed RBI singles for the Cardinals, who will be making their eighth trip to the NLCS since 2000.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Freese moved into third place on the franchise list with his seventh postseason homer, which gave the 2011 World Series MVP 29 RBIs in 36 playoff games. ... Alvarez became the first player in major-league history with at least one RBI in his first six postseason games. ... The Cardinals went 3-4 against the Dodgers this season, losing three of four games in St. Louis from Aug. 5-8.