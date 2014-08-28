FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pirates 3, Cardinals 1
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 28, 2014 / 5:06 AM / 3 years ago

Pirates 3, Cardinals 1

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updated: UPDATES St. Louis standing in graph 3 UPDATES Pittsburgh standing in notes UPDATES Pirates standing in graph 2)

Pirates 3, Cardinals 1: Ike Davis homered for the second straight contest and Jeff Locke extended his unbeaten streak to five starts with 7 1/3 strong innings as host Pittsburgh won the three-game series with St. Louis.

Andrew McCutchen returned to the lineup after leaving Tuesday’s contest with rib discomfort and contributed a sacrifice fly for the Pirates, who are 1 1/2 games behind San Francisco for the National League’s second wild-card spot. Locke (6-3) allowed one run and six hits while contributing a pair of singles and a run scored.

Adam Wainwright (15-9, 2.59 ERA) lost consecutive decisions for the first time this season after yielding three runs and eight hits in six innings, and is 2-4 with a 5.17 ERA in his last six turns. Matt Holliday homered for wild card-leading St. Louis, which is 1 1/2 games behind Milwaukee in the NL Central.

Wainwright was trying to become the majors’ first 16-game winner, but Davis crushed the first pitch he saw over the wall in right-center in the second - a two-run shot that gave Pittsburgh a 2-0 lead. Holliday cut the deficit in half with a two-out blast to left in the third for his 13th homer of the season and first in 21 games.

The Pirates restored their two-run advantage in the bottom half when Locke led off with a single and scored on McCutchen’s sacrifice fly with the bases loaded and none out. Tony Watson recorded the final two outs in the eighth before Mark Melancon worked around a lead-off single in the ninth to earn his 24th save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Davis’ home run - his 10th - landed in nearly the same spot of his pinch-hit three-run shot in the eighth inning Tuesday that gave Pittsburgh a 5-2 victory. ... Pirates RF Travis Snider departed after the third inning because of left hamstring discomfort while INF Pedro Alvarez did not play and was wearing a walking boot prior to the game after leaving Tuesday’s contest with a sprained left foot. ... Pittsburgh, which has won five of its last seven contests and trails Milwaukee by four games, improved to 6-0-1 in its last seven home series against the Cardinals.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.