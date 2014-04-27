Pirates halt four-game skid against punchless Cardinals

ST. LOUIS -- Six Pittsburgh Pirates pitchers stymied the St. Louis Cardinals’ bats again Saturday in a 6-1 victory that sent 46,254 fans at Busch Stadium home unhappy on catcher Yadier Molina jersey day.

The win snapped the Pirates’ four-game losing streak and handed the Cardinals their third loss in four games.

Pittsburgh had scored only four runs during the losing streak, and the Cardinals have scored one run in each of the last three games and 10 in their last seven. They left nine batters on base in Saturday’s loss and had just five hits.

The Pirates used five relievers after starter Francisco Liriano left the game in the bottom of the third inning because of dizziness and flu-like symptoms. He also suffered a nose bleed after the second inning.

“I felt weak and dizzy, just felt sick,” said Liriano, who noted he has been to the hospital in the past because of the issue and that “my mom and a couple brothers bleed a lot, too. I don’t know what it is, but I feel a lot better now.”

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said, “I got a little light-headed when they told me he was light-headed.”

St. Louis had the first scoring threat of the game in the bottom of the second when first baseman Matt Adams singled, Molina struck out and right fielder Allen Craig singled, with Adams stopping at second.

However, center fielder Peter Bourjos struck out and second baseman Mark Ellis ended the inning by fouling out to first baseman Gaby Sanchez. Both Molina and Bourjos went down swinging on pitches outside the strike zone.

In the third inning, the Cardinals left the bases loaded after Liriano, who flied out to end the top of the inning, left the game with a 3-and-0 count on third baseman Matt Carpenter.

Before that, pitcher Tyler Lyons fouled off two two-strike pitches and worked an eight-pitch walk. Stolmy Pimentel replaced Liriano and finished the walk to Carpenter on one pitch, then retired shortstop Jhonny Peralta on a flyout to center and struck out left fielder Matt Holliday on a pitch in the dirt.

After Adams reached on an infield hit, Molina struck out to end the inning.

“Pimentel pitched as big an inning as we’ve had pitched for us all year in the third,” Hurdle said. “No outs, you had 40-plus on their feet, a 3-2 count on Molina, on jersey day. To get the swing and miss and then carry it deeper, that’s a big-time push from Stolmy.”

Lyons, who had breezed through the first three innings, retiring nine consecutive batters on only 26 pitches (21 strikes), ran into trouble in the fourth after the especially long bottom of the third in which he was on base the entire time after walking and was on third when the inning ended after 34 Pirates pitches.

The first four batters of the inning reached base and all scored to give the Pirates a 4-0 lead. Left fielder Sterling Marte walked, third baseman Josh Harrison singled and center fielder Andrew McCutchen singled for the first run.

Sanchez doubled home two runs and right fielder Jose Tabata drove in Sanchez with a single.

While Sanchez acknowledged the situation with Liriano “was crazy,” he said the key to the game was the bullpen and that “we got some key hits that we haven’t been doing and we were finally able to put something together and get some runs across. It was good to get the lead and stay ahead.”

The Cardinals scored in the fifth when Holliday doubled home Carpenter, who had walked, and sent Peralta, who had also walked, to third.

However, Adams struck out on another pitch in the dirt and Molina flied out to left to end the threat. RHP Jared Hughes, called up to the roster Saturday, relieved Pimentel after the Adams strikeout and retired Molina on one pitch. The five Pirates relievers -- Pimentel, Hughes, Justin Wilson, Tony Watson and Mark Melancon -- combined to pitch seven innings and allowed just three hits.

Molina not only left five runners on base in making the last out of the third and fifth innings but went hitless in his other two at-bats, snapping a 15-game hitting streak.

In the seventh, with Peralta on second with a one-out double, Holliday hit a shot to right that was caught by Tabata going back on the track. Peralta advanced to third on a passed ball, but shortstop Jordy Mercer, stationed just to the left of second base because of a shift for the left-handed hitting Adams, did not have to move to catch a liner up the middle for the final out.

Carpenter said, “We’re just not clicking. We’re having good at-bats; guys are competing, but stuff just isn’t falling in for us. We couldn’t get the big hit when we had the opportunity to. It’s just the way it’s going right now. When you’re not getting results, it’s tough to swallow sometimes, but I think we’re close to getting out of this.”

NOTES: Cardinals LHP Tyler Lyons was making his second start since RHP Joe Kelly went on the disabled list April 17 after suffering a strained hamstring trying to beat out a bunt against the Brewers. He is eligible to be activated May 2 and threw from about 150 feet on Friday but has not done any work from the mound or run full speed. ... The Pirates placed RHP Jason Grilli (strained oblique) and C Russell Martin (strained hamstring) on the disabled list. Grilli’s start date on the DL is retroactive to April 21. Replacing them on the roster are RHP Jared Hughes and C Tony Sanchez, who played Saturday. Sanchez struck out in his first three at-bats, but then drove in the Pirates’ final two runs with a single in the ninth inning. ... The Cardinals have not hit a home run since RF Allen Craig did on April 16 against Milwaukee. The homer-less streak covers 92 innings and 353 at-bats.