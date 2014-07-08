Adams’ walk-off homer carries Cards past Pirates

ST. LOUIS -- Matt Adams couldn’t remember his last walk-off homer at any level.

“Might have been sometime in college,” he said.

It is a long way from Slippery Rock to St. Louis, and the Cardinals first baseman rescued an offense on the precipice of an empty night.

Adams’ two-run blast with one out in the bottom of the ninth Monday gave St. Louis a 2-0 win over Pittsburgh at sold-out Busch Stadium, jumping the Cardinals over the Pirates into second place in the National League Central.

The stoic Adams, who rarely shows emotion, threw his fist in the air after his 398-foot homer off Justin Wilson (2-1) settled into the right field bleachers. It was the first walk-off homer for St. Louis since David Freese beat the Texas Rangers in Game 6 of the 2011 World Series.

Adams’ 10th homer of the season was just the Cardinals’ third hit of the night -- two by Adams, raising his batting average to .331.

“That was the play we put on,” joked St. Louis manager Mike Matheny. “We needed that. That’s an understatement.”

Third baseman Matt Carpenter drew a leadoff walk against Wilson, Carpenter’s third base on balls of the night. After left fielder Matt Holliday flied out, Adams jumped on an 0-1 curveball that lingered over the plate.

“You’ve got to respect his fastball because he can throw 95 to 98 miles per hour,” Adams said of Wilson. “I can’t describe the feeling I had running around the bases. I knew it was gone as soon as I hit it.”

The homer made a winner of first-time All-Star Pat Neshek (3-0), who pitched a clean ninth as the Cardinals improved to 48-42 and moved within four games of first-place the Milwaukee Brewers. Pittsburgh (47-42) took just its fourth loss in 16 games.

Pirates starter Charlie Morton couldn’t have pitched any better against a team that pounded him to the tune of a 6.11 ERA in 15 prior starts. Morton allowed just one hit -- Adams’ two-out double in the first -- and walked two while striking out five in seven innings.

Pittsburgh couldn’t score a run off St. Louis ace Adam Wainwright despite touching him for seven hits and three walks over seven innings. Wainwright, who whiffed five and counted few stress-free pitches among his 112 offerings, stranded nine runners in his ninth scoreless outing in 18 starts.

“I had command of my at-em ball,” cracked Wainwright. “It was a grindy kind of start. It’s not how you want to go about it, but I was fortunate to come away with no runs. My curve got better as the game went along, but my fastball command was shoddy.”

Sam Freeman tight-roped through the eighth, leaving the bases loaded when pinch hitter Gregory Polanco waved at a 1-2 slider off the zone. The Pirates went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left 12 men aboard.

“We knew it would be tough against Wainwright,” said Pittsburgh second baseman Neil Walker, who went 2-for-3 with a walk. “He’s the best pitcher in baseball for a reason. We did a good job of working the count against him and making him throw a lot of pitches, but he has a way of getting out of innings.”

Wainwright’s grit and Pittsburgh’s inability to come up with one clutch knock set the stage for the man called “Big City” to deliver the game’s only big hit.

“He’s deserving of things like that,” Wainwright said of Adams. “He’s just scratching the surface of what he can do.”

NOTES: St. Louis recalled LHP Tyler Lyons from Triple-A Memphis and optioned LHP Marco Gonzales to Memphis. It appears likely that RHP Joe Kelly (hamstring) will be activated from the 15-day disabled list to start Friday night in Milwaukee. ... Pittsburgh LHP Francisco Liriano (left oblique strain) made his first rehab start for Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday against Lehigh Valley, tossing six scoreless innings and retiring the last 15 batters he faced. Liriano has been on the disabled list since June 11. ... Cardinals RHP Michael Wacha (right shoulder stress reaction) underwent an MRI exam Monday that showed improvement, but not enough for him to start throwing again. GM John Mozeliak said Wacha would undergo another MRI in two weeks.