Carpenter, Cardinals walk off in 11th

ST. LOUIS -- Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Josh Harrison said games with the St. Louis Cardinals are like a chess match.

Most of them, at least in Busch Stadium, seem to wind up with St. Louis checkmating Pittsburgh, often in dramatic fashion.

Third baseman Matt Carpenter’s sacrifice fly with one out in the 11th inning on Saturday lifted the Cardinals to a 2-1 victory, giving them their first 17-6 start in 71 years.

In winning its fifth straight game, St. Louis improved to 16-5 at home against the Pirates (12-12) since the beginning of 2013. Seven of those wins have come in walk-off fashion, including the last two.

”We usually face one of their good pitchers, and we match them up with one of our good pitchers,“ Carpenter said. ”And we both have good bullpens.

“There’s just not a lot of offense. I think that’s the main reason why these games are close.”

The teams went extra innings for the second time in under 24 hours even though Pittsburgh out-hit the Cardinals, 12-6. But the Pirates stranded 18 runners, going 1-for-13 with men in scoring position.

Harrison had the only hit, stroking an RBI single through a drawn-in infield in the third to open the scoring.

“The road is tough, but like (manager) Clint (Hurdle) said, the objective is the same,” Harrison said. “Score one more run than the other team.”

For a while, the run Harrison knocked in looked like it would be the only one anyone needed. Pittsburgh starter Francisco Liriano carried a no-hitter to the sixth, but lost it and the lead in only seven pitches.

Center fielder Peter Bourjos led the inning off with a single and sped to third when pinch-hitter Jason Heyward looped a single to center.

Bourjos scored from third on an infield out by right fielder Jon Jay when first baseman Pedro Alvarez airmailed home plate with his hurried throw after tagging first.

That was the sum of St. Louis’ meaningful offense against Liriano, who departed after eight innings and 98 pitches, having allowed only three hits and a run with three walks and four strikeouts.

“He was nasty,” Carpenter said of the veteran left-hander. “He always gives us fits, but he was as good as he’s been since we’ve seen him.”

Meanwhile, the Pirates kept getting runners into scoring position and not converting their chances. They stranded men on base in every inning but the second, leaving 10 in scoring position.

It finally caught up with them in the 11th, moments after Bourjos was caught stealing when reliever Jared Hughes (0-1) picked him off second.

Second baseman Pete Kozma grounded a one-out single to left and advanced to third when Jay chopped a single between first and second.

Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle opted to pitch to Carpenter instead of issuing an intentional walk that would have filled the bases for left fielder Matt Holliday.

Carpenter golfed an 0-and-1 pitch that was roughly shin-high deep into left field, and although Starling Marte hauled it in near the warning track, Kozma scored easily.

It made a winner out of Carlos Villanueva (3-1), the Cardinals’ seventh pitcher, who wriggled out of a two-out, two-on jam in the 11th. It was Villanueva’s second win in three days.

”I‘m just really happy that the guys keep coming up big,“ St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said. ”You look at that hit differential and it’s pretty amazing our guys were able to make it through.

“It was one of those knockdown, drag-out games.”

Cardinals starter John Lackey worked in and out of trouble through six innings, scattering six hits and allowing a run while issuing three walks and striking out four.

NOTES: St. Louis RHP Jordan Walden (shoulder) warmed up in the eighth inning, but sat down after experiencing stiffness. Walden said he would know more Sunday. ... Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen (left knee), who limped off the field in the ninth inning of Friday night’s game after being forced at second base, was back in the lineup Saturday. McCutchen finished the game Friday night. ... The Cardinals’ tandem of RHP Michael Wacha and RHP Carlos Martinez is the first pair of teammates age 24 or younger to combine for seven wins in their team’s first 20 games since Dwight Gooden and Sid Fernandez did it for the 1986 New York Mets.