Molina speeds up another Cardinals win

ST. LOUIS -- Of all the attributes that have helped catcher Yadier Molina craft a career as one of the most beloved players in St. Louis Cardinals history, speed isn’t one of them.

But it was Molina’s wheels that helped decide a key National League Central showdown against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Deriving help from a misplay, Molina socked just the fifth triple of his 12-year career Wednesday night, bringing home the tie-breaking run in a 4-2 win.

With the game tied 2-2 and one out in the bottom of the sixth, Molina lined the first pitch from starter Gerrit Cole (14-6) into right field. Gregory Polanco tried to make an ankle-high catch but missed the ball, and it rolled all the way to the wall. Center fielder Randal Grichuk scored.

“You have to love his aggressiveness,” St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said of Molina. “He told me that when he got around second, he wondered what he was doing.”

By reaching third, Molina walked home when left fielder Stephen Piscotty singled through a drawn-in infield for a two-run lead, capping the night’s scoring.

The Cardinals’ bullpen mowed down the last nine hitters, with Kevin Siegrist setting up closer Trevor Rosenthal, who notched his 35th save. As the bullpen did its thing, Molina provided one more unexpected burst of speed.

After a one-out double in the eighth, Molina took advantage of a high leg kick by reliever Joe Blanton and stole third. Originally called out, Molina was awarded the steal after replay umpires in New York correctly noted that the tag from third baseman Aramis Ramirez was high and late.

The steal made Molina only the fourth catcher in the past 33 years to collect a triple, double and steal in the same game. The last was Toronto’s J.P. Arencibia, who did it Aug. 29, 2011, against Tampa Bay.

“He was all over the place tonight,” St. Louis starter Michael Wacha said of Molina. “We know how effective he is behind the plate, but that was awesome seeing that from our catcher.”

The Molina-sparked rally enabled Wacha to improve to 14-4 on a night when he gave up nine hits and three walks in six innings. Wacha also fanned seven, stranded nine runners and tied Cole for the league lead in wins.

Cole pitched better than his line of 5 1/3 innings, seven hits, four runs, two walks and six strikeouts suggests. Poor defense hurt him all night long, whether it was Polanco’s failed attempt at a catch or the infield’s troubles during a two-run third.

Second baseman Neil Walker’s low throw to first couldn’t be rescued by Pedro Alvarez, turning a potential inning-ending double play into an RBI fielder’s choice for right fielder Jason Heyward.

When the ball bounced off Alvarez and towards second base, St. Louis second baseman Kolten Wong alertly sped around third and scored without a throw for an unearned run.

“It’s just part of the game,” Cole said. “You’re going to get dealt bad hands sometimes. They fought and got me back into the game and I blew it in the sixth.”

Center fielder Andrew McCutchen pulled Cole and Pittsburgh (65-46) even with a leadoff homer in the fourth, followed by a one-out RBI triple in the fifth. Grichuk stumbled as he came in on the ball and it bounced past him, enabling Polanco to score.

But thanks much to Molina’s performance, the Cardinals (73-40) increased their lead over the Pirates to seven games and improved to 18-3 against them in their past 21 meetings at Busch Stadium.

“It’s been a while since I had fun like that,” Molina said.

NOTES: Pittsburgh 3B Josh Harrison (left thumb) and SS Jordy Mercer (left knee) went 1-for-4 and 0-for-3, respectively, in the start of their rehab assignments Tuesday night at Triple-A Indianapolis. ... St. Louis RHP Trevor Rosenthal’s save Tuesday night was the sixth of his career in which he struck out the side in the ninth, the most by any closer in team history. ... Pirates RHP Rob Scahill (right forearm) pitched three scoreless innings on a rehab assignment for Double-A Altoona on Tuesday night, throwing 21 of his 34 pitches for strikes.