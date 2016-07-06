Former Cardinals do damage in Pirates' win

ST. LOUIS -- A week ago, Eric Fryer was Yadier Molina's seldom-used backup catcher with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Tuesday night, Fryer joined forces with another former Cardinal to beat their former team in Busch Stadium.

In his first game with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Fryer knocked in three runs as they tied their season-long winning streak at six with a 5-2 verdict.

After tying the game at 2-2 in the fifth by poking an RBI single up the middle against a drawn-in infield, Fryer capped a three-run sixth by dumping a two-run double down the right field line. Both hits came off starter Mike Leake (5-7), who Fryer caught a couple of times during his nearly three-month stay in St. Louis.

"You see how pitchers attack, but in the end, it's all about execution," Fryer said. "The first hit, I was trying to look for something out over the plate. Next one, he ran a fastball up and in and I just tried to fist it out there."

Fryer, who batted .368 in 38 at-bats with the Cardinals before being designated for assignment when Brayan Pena was activated June 28, was picked up off waivers on Sunday and added to the roster on Monday.

His first game back with Pittsburgh, where he started his major league career in 2011, earned the praise of manager Clint Hurdle.

"He was really good tonight," Hurdle said of Fryer. "He caught a bunch of guys he hadn't caught before, knocked in three runs ... it was a really professional effort."

Another former St. Louis player, 2011 World Series Most Valuable Player David Freese, delivered two hits and two RBIs. After doubling and scoring in a two-run fifth, Freese snapped a tie in the sixth by singling past a drawn-in infield to plate Andrew McCutchen.

Freese received a standing ovation for the second straight game in his second visit of the year to the ballpark where he tied Game 6 of the 2011 Series with a two-run double in the ninth and won it two innings later with a leadoff homer.

"I know it has to pull on his heartstrings," Hurdle said.

While the Pirates (43-41) upped their record to 6-1 on a nine-game road trip, the Cardinals (43-40) fell to 18-25 at home, losing their ninth straight home game against a team with a winning record.

Leake cruised for four innings, requiring only 44 pitches to take a 2-0 lead to the fifth, but lost for only the second time in his last 10 decisions against Pittsburgh. He allowed nine hits and five runs in six innings, walking none and fanning three.

"He was really clean those first four innings," St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said of Leake. "He was really throwing the ball well and then he got into a little bit of trouble in the fifth and sixth. The big hit obviously hurt late."

The Cardinals grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second on Jedd Gyorko's RBI single off rookie starter Steven Brault, then doubled the edge in the third when Matt Holliday's grounded a two-out single up the middle to score Aledmys Diaz.

Brault, who was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis to make his big league debut, lasted four innings and 82 pitches. He gave up four hits and two runs, one earned, with two walks and five strikeouts.

The Pirates' bullpen kept up their astounding roll of late with five scoreless innings, meaning they've allowed just one run in 40 1/3 innings since June 24. Juan Nicasio (7-6) got the win and the last of four relievers, Mark Melancon, fanned two in the ninth as he earned his 25th save.

NOTES: Pittsburgh made room for Tuesday night's starting pitcher, LHP Steven Brault, by placing RHP Jameson Taillon (right shoulder fatigue) on the 15-day DL. It also designated C Jacob Stallings for assignment. ... St. Louis put 1B/OF Brandon Moss, its top home run hitter with 17, on the 15-day DL with a left ankle sprain and recalled OF Randal Grichuk from Triple-A Memphis. Grichuk pinch-hit in the ninth and singled. ... Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole (right triceps strain) made his first rehab start Tuesday night for Triple-A Indianapolis, fanning six and giving up only two hits in three scoreless innings.