Preview: Pirates at Cubs

The Pittsburgh Pirates look to reach 90 wins for the first time since 1992 on Monday when they open a three-game series against the host Chicago Cubs, who have lost seven of their last nine. The Pirates are tied with Cincinnati for second place in the National League Central with six games to play, and both clubs are 2 1/2 games behind first-place St. Louis. After facing the Cubs, Pittsburgh closes the regular season with three games in Cincinnati against the Reds.

The Pirates could be without catcher Russell Martin, who exited Sunday’s 11-3 loss to the Reds in the fifth inning with discomfort in his left knee. Martin is the first Pirates catcher to hit 15 home runs in a season since Ryan Doumit in 2008, and he’s two shy of the franchise record set by Jim Pagliaroni in 1965. Cubs catcher Dioner Navarro has also enjoyed a productive year with 13 home runs while backing up Welington Castillo, who is out for the rest of the season with a partial meniscus tear in his right knee.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Charlie Morton (7-4, 3.35 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jeff Samardzija (8-12, 4.42)

Morton matched a career-high with nine strikeouts against the Padres on Wednesday, when he yielded one run over eight innings. The 29-year-old has won four of his last five decisions while going 6-2 in his last 12 starts. Starlin Castro and Nate Schierholtz are each 5-for-12 against Morton, who is 2-4 with a 5.75 ERA in eight career starts against the Cubs - including 0-1 with a 5.73 ERA in two outings this season.

Samardzija became the first Cubs pitcher to reach 200 in both innings and strikeouts in the same season since Ryan Dempster in 2010 when he yielded three runs over seven frames on Tuesday against the Brewers. The 28-year-old has a 3.87 ERA on the road, compared to a 4.96 ERA at home. Andrew McCutchen is 8-for-22 against Samardzija, who is 4-3 with a 2.17 ERA in 17 career games (six starts) against the Pirates.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs OF Junior Lake leads all rookies with 67 hits since the All-Star break.

2. McCutchen is hitless in his last 13 at-bats since blasting his 20th homer on Wednesday.

3. The Cubs lead the National League in extra-base hits with 472.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Cubs 3