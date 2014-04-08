Preview: Pirates at Cubs

After playing three one-run games - including two that went to extra innings - to open the season, the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates will square off again beginning Tuesday at Wrigley Field. The Pirates won two of three last week at PNC Park, limiting the Cubs to six runs but scoring only seven. Chicago’s bats came to life in Sunday’s 8-3 victory over Philadelphia as the Cubs matched their run output from their first five games combined.

The Cubs’ left-handed hitters came through in the finale against the Phillies and they’ll likely get another shot Tuesday against Pirates right-hander Charlie Morton, against whom lefties have hit .327 in his career. “They’re going to stack left-handers against Charlie,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle told reporters. “Everybody that’s got them will have them in the lineup. He knows that.” After two series wins over division rivals, the Pirates hit the road for the first time; Pittsburgh was 44-37 on the road last year, including 5-4 at Wrigley Field.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Charlie Morton (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Edwin Jackson (0-0, 1.69)

After a tremendous spring, Morton dazzled the Cubs in his regular-season debut, allowing five hits and striking out six over six scoreless innings. The 30-year-old is 2-4 with a 4.36 ERA in 10 starts against the Cubs, but is winless in six meetings since he last beat them in 2010. He is 1-3 with a 5.60 ERA in five outings at Wrigley Field.

Jackson battled control problems and issued four walks in his season debut against the Pirates, but managed to hold them to two runs (one earned) and two hits over 5 1/3 innings. The 30-year-old is 6-2 with a 3.06 ERA in 11 starts against the Pirates and split four starts against them last year. Jackson has recorded five or more strikeouts in six of his last seven outings against Pittsburgh.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh CF Andrew McCutchen is 8-for-21 with two doubles and two home runs against Jackson but had two walks and a strikeout in three plate appearances in last week’s clash.

2. Cubs 2B/CF Emilio Bonifacio went 11-for-16 against the Pirates last week.

3. Pirates RHP Mark Melancon has gone 65 innings without allowing a home run, the longest active streak in the majors.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Cubs 2