Preview: Pirates at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs are undefeated in the final game of a series this season, but this time they’re trying to do more than salvage the finale. The Cubs will go for their first series win of the year when they host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday. Chicago held on for a 7-5 victory Wednesday night despite surrendering five solo home runs to the Pirates, and the Cubs hope to notch their first back-to-back wins of the season.

Chicago’s offense has come to life of late, scoring 21 runs over the past three games after plating only eight in its first five contests. Lead-off man Emilio Bonifacio has been the catalyst - he’s hitting .500 and has recorded multiple hits in six of the Cubs’ eight games, including all five against Pittsburgh. The Pirates are trying to win their first three series to start the season for the first time since 1992.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ROOT (Pittsburgh), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (1-0, 2.57 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Travis Wood (0-1, 4.26)

Cole’s sophomore campaign got off to a solid start Friday against St. Louis as he allowed two runs on six hits over seven innings and got plenty of run support. The 23-year-old has recorded nine straight quality starts dating to last season including one at Wrigley Field in his last outing of 2013. Cole has won both starts against the Cubs, posting a 2.08 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 13 innings.

Wood was tagged with the loss in his season debut, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits over 6 1/3 innings against Philadelphia. He did notch eight strikeouts and has recorded seven or more in three of his last five starts dating to 2013. The 27-year-old is 4-5 with a 3.35 ERA in 10 games (nine starts) against Pittsburgh.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates hitters are a combined 24-for-132 against Wood with CF Andrew McCutchen (2-for-18), 3B Pedro Alvarez (1-for-15) and LF Starling Marte (2-for-14) having a particularly tough time against him.

2. Cubs SS Starlin Castro is riding a six-game hitting streak and is 3-for-6 against Cole.

3. Pittsburgh has won six series, lost one and split one at Wrigley Field since the start of the 2011 season.

PREDICTION: Pirates 6, Cubs 4