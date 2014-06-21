Preview: Pirates at Cubs

Despite sitting in the National League Central cellar, the Chicago Cubs have been tough to beat at home, where they’ll try to clinch a rare series victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday. The Cubs have the fifth-worst record in the majors but are two games above .500 at Wrigley Field, where they’ve won nine of their last 11. The Pirates have captured five straight series against the Cubs and have lost only one of nine sets at Wrigley Field since 2010.

Chicago is an NL-best 18-13 since May 17 after a 6-3 victory in the series opener, its fourth win in five games. An improved bullpen has been a big part of the Cubs’ recent turnaround, and five relievers combined for four scoreless frames on Friday. Pittsburgh has dropped four of five and needs to take the final two games to claim its fourth straight series win on the road.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Vance Worley (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Travis Wood (7-5, 4.48)

Worley is after his first major-league win since May 11, 2013 and only his second since Aug. 1, 2012. He was brilliant in his Pirates debut, though, tossing seven scoreless innings in a no-decision against Miami in which he allowed five hits and no walks. Worley is 1-0 with a 1.20 ERA in two career starts against Chicago and won his only previous outing at Wrigley Field.

Wood’s numbers don’t approach those from his All-Star first half a year ago, but the ERA is inflated by a couple of terrible outings. He had his best start of the season last time out, scattering three hits over eight scoreless innings in Philadelphia to pick up his second straight win. Wood is 5-5 with a 3.25 ERA in 12 games (11 starts) against the Pirates, whom he beat June 10 in Pittsburgh.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh OF Gregory Polanco is batting .367 and has hit safely in a franchise-record 10 straight games to start his big-league career.

2. Cubs SS Starlin Castro is 13-for-29 with three homers and 11 RBIs in his last seven contests.

3. Pirates sluggers CF Andrew McCutchen (4-for-23, seven strikeouts) and 3B Pedro Alvarez (1-for-18, seven strikeouts) have had a tough time against Wood.

PREDICTION: Pirates 4, Cubs 2