Preview: Pirates at Cubs

The Pittsburgh Pirates will be without Starling Marte for the second straight game Sunday, when they play the rubber match of their three-game series against the host Chicago Cubs. Marte received permission to leave the Pirates on Saturday morning to attend to a family matter in the Dominican Republic, but he’s expected to return in time for Monday’s series opener at Tampa Bay. Marte’s absence has created an opportunity for Jose Tabata, who went hitless in Saturday’s 5-3 victory but batted .400 (10-for-25) over his previous 14 games.

The Cubs were held to five hits in Saturday’s contest, including Anthony Rizzo’s fifth home run this month. Chicago, which is trying to win three straight series for the first time since June 21-30 of last season, has gone 11-8 in June after recording a total of 11 victories last month. “We’re swinging the bats better, for sure. I think we’re getting some more clutch hitting, some timely hitting,” manager Rick Renteria told reporters. “Our pitching has been there. Our bullpen has been solidified the last four or five weeks.”

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Brandon Cumpton (2-2, 5.82 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jason Hammel (6-4, 3.02)

Cumpton, who has done a solid job while shuffling between the rotation and bullpen, is coming off a solid six-inning outing against Cincinnati on Tuesday. The 25-year-old faced the Cubs on June 11 and earned the win after yielding two runs over five frames. Cumpton, who was selected by the Pirates in the ninth round of the 2010 draft, is seeking his first road victory this season after posting an 8.80 ERA in his previous three starts away from PNC Park.

Hammel has allowed two or fewer walks in 13 of his 14 outings, including last Sunday’s start in which he held Miami to four runs while striking out nine over six frames. The 31-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Cubs during the offseason, and the team reportedly is looking to deal him before next month’s trade deadline. Andrew McCutchen is 5-for-17 with two homers against Hammel, who is 4-2 with a 4.12 ERA in seven career games (six starts) versus the Pirates.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh OF Gregory Polanco is batting .365 and has hit safely in a franchise-record 11 straight games to start his major-league career.

2. Cubs 3B Luis Valbuena is hitting .330 with three homers and 11 RBIs since May 13.

3. As part of the 100th anniversary of Wrigley Field, the Pirates and Cubs will wear replica uniforms from the 1953 season on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Pirates 2