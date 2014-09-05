Preview: Pirates at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs get another chance to sour a National League Central rival’s playoff hopes when they host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday to start a three-game series. The last-place Cubs are coming off a three-game sweep of Milwaukee that knocked the Brewers out of the division lead. Now they’ll try to torpedo Pittsburgh’s wild-card chances by extending the Pirates’ four-game losing streak.

Pittsburgh has been streaky, losing four straight on the heels of a winning four contests in a row to sit 1 1/2 games behind the Brewers and Atlanta for the NL’s second wild card. The Cubs are without stars Anthony Rizzo (back) and Starlin Castro (ankle), but they’re still playing some of their best ball of the season thanks to a fresh crop of prospects. Leading the group is outfielder Jorge Soler, who has hit safely in his first seven big-league games and is 12-for-26 with eight extra-base hits and 10 RBIs.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Vance Worley (6-4, 3.01 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Tsuyoshi Wada (4-2, 2.79)

Worley snapped a three-start losing streak last time out, holding Cincinnati to two runs (one earned) and three hits over 6 1/3 innings. It was his ninth quality start in 13 starts with the Pirates, which includes a win at Wrigley Field on June 21. He limited the Cubs to three runs over 6 2/3 frames in that one, improving to 2-0 in three outings against Chicago.

Wada has been a solid addition to the Cubs’ rotation in the second half, allowing three or fewer earned runs in eight of his nine starts. The 33-year-old rookie from Japan had won four straight decisions before taking the loss Saturday at St. Louis, where he allowed four runs (three earned) over six innings. Wada is 4-1 with a 2.83 ERA in six home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cubs have won six straight home games, matching their longest streak at Wrigley since a 14-game stretch in 2008.

2. Pirates 3B Josh Harrison, the NL Player of the Month for August, has recorded multiple hits in five of his last seven games.

3. Chicago 1B/3B Mike Olt (hamstring) was to continue a rehab assignment with Class-A Kane County on Thursday in hopes of joining the Cubs on Friday.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Pirates 3