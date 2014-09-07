Preview: Pirates at Cubs

Their playoff hopes got a double shot of life Saturday, and now the suddenly-surging Pittsburgh Pirates aim for a three-game sweep of the host Chicago Cubs on Sunday. The Pirates are within one-half game of Atlanta and Milwaukee for the National League’s second wild card after picking up two wins Saturday. Pittsburgh won 5-3 in 11 innings in the completion of Friday’s suspended game and blanked the Cubs 5-0 in the second game. Pittsburgh has allowed three or fewer runs in 12 of its last 15 contests. Pirates right-hander Gerrit Cole hopes to continue that trend as he looks for his first win since July 4. He will oppose Cubs left-hander Travis Wood, who aims to match his career-high win total set last season with his ninth victory.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (7-5, 3.86 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Travis Wood (8-11, 4.81)

Cole is winless in three outings since his return from the disabled list, though he has recorded quality starts in two of them. The 23-year-old made a couple of costly mistakes last time out at St. Louis and wound up allowing five runs over 6 1/3 innings in a 5-4 defeat. Cole racked up a season-high 10 strikeouts while beating the Cubs on April 10 and is 3-0 with a 2.84 ERA in three career starts against Chicago.

Wood didn’t get out of the fifth inning in his last start, allowing four runs over 4 2/3 frames in a no-decision at St. Louis. He has just one win in 14 starts since June 15 and has posted a whopping 5.17 ERA over that stretch. Wood is 5-6 with a 3.43 ERA in 13 meetings (12 starts) with the Pirates, including a 1-1 mark this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates SS Jordy Mercer, who has homered in three of his past six games, is 4-for-9 with three extra-base hits versus Wood.

2. The Cubs, who are 1-for-17 with runners in scoring position in the series, have been shut out for 15 consecutive innings stretching back to the fifth inning on Friday.

3. Pittsburgh 3B Josh Harrison (ankle) sat out Saturday’s game and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Cubs 3