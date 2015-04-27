Preview: Pirates at Cubs

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ five-game winning streak started against the Chicago Cubs, who now get a chance to end it. The National League Central rivals square off for the fifth time in eight days when they open a three-game series Monday in Chicago.

The teams split a four-game set last week in Pittsburgh with the Cubs claiming the first two contests and the Pirates taking the last two before reeling off a three-game sweep at Arizona. Chicago bounced back after losing the last two in Pittsburgh to take both games of a rain-shortened set in Cincinnati over the weekend. “The energy pregame in the dugout is outstanding,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon told reporters. “Guys are definitely on top of things and ready to play, and as a manager that’s all you can ask for.” Pittsburgh right-hander Vance Worley looks to continue his dominance against the Cubs and outduel Chicago right-hander Jason Hammel for the second time in a week.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Vance Worley (2-1, 4.00 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jason Hammel (1-1, 5.19)

After a rough season debut, Worley has won two straight starts including a victory over the Cubs last time out. He limited Chicago to one unearned run over 5 2/3 innings Wednesday, striking out five. The 27-year-old is 3-0 with a 1.97 ERA in five career starts against the Cubs.

Hammel is off to a rocky start to the 2015 campaign with only one quality start in his first three outings. His start against the Pirates on Wednesday was his shortest of the season, as he allowed four runs (three earned) over five innings. Hammel is 4-4 with a 4.03 ERA in nine games (eight starts) against the Pirates, but he’s 4-1 with a 2.75 ERA in eight career starts at Wrigley Field.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh starting pitchers have nine victories. Pirates starters did not reach nine wins until May 30 last season.

2. Cubs SS Starlin Castro is 1-for-11 with six strikeouts versus Worley.

3. Pirates 2B Neil Walker is 13-for-35 during a nine-game hitting streak and went 3-for-4 with two RBIs Sunday, but he’s 3-for-12 with no extra-base hits versus Hammel.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Pirates 4