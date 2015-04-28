Preview: Pirates at Cubs

These are not the same old Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates know that better than anyone. The new-look Cubs hope to continue their newfound success against the Pirates when the teams meet for the second of three games Tuesday at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs haven’t won a series against the Pirates since July 2013 and had lost eight straight series to them before splitting a four-game set last week. Chicago can change that with a victory Tuesday after claiming a 4-0 win in the series opener behind eight scoreless frames from Jason Hammel. Cubs rookie Kris Bryant continued to beat up on Pirates’ pitching Monday, going 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs to give him eight RBIs and three multi-hit games against Pittsburgh this season. The Pirates have been shut out four times already in 2015 after being blanked only eight times all of last year.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), WPWR (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates LH Jeff Locke (2-0, 3.32 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Travis Wood (1-1, 3.24)

The Pirates have won all three of Locke’s starts, including a 5-4 victory over the Cubs on Thursday in Pittsburgh. The New Hampshire native didn’t get a decision in that one, allowing four runs and seven hits over five innings in his shortest outing of the season. The 27-year-old is 1-1 with a 4.32 ERA in six career starts against the Cubs and does not have a decision in two outings at Wrigley Field.

Wood is facing the Pirates for the second straight start after a no-decision last Tuesday in a 9-8 win. The 28-year-old allowed three runs over five innings in that one, moving to 5-7 with a 4.35 ERA in 15 games (14 starts) against Pittsburgh. Wood looks to continue his strong performance at Wrigley Field, where he shut out Cincinnati for seven innings in his only previous home start this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates 2B Neil Walker is 14-for-39 during a 10-game hitting streak.

2. Chicago’s opponents are hitless in their last 21 at-bats with runners in scoring position dating to Friday in Cincinnati.

3. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo, who is 6-for-12 against left-handers this season, is 4-for-13 with two doubles and a homer versus Locke.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Pirates 2