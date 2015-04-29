Preview: Pirates at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs’ promising start has centered around strong play against National League Central rivals, and they’ll try to continue that when they go for a three-game sweep of the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday. The Cubs haven’t swept a three-game series from the Pirates since September 2012 and they haven’t done so at Wrigley Field since April 2008.

The Cubs, who at 12-7 are off to their best start through 19 games since 2008, have won four straight for the first time since last August. They’ve done it with remarkable clutch hitting lately — Chicago has scored its last 13 runs with two outs dating to the fourth inning of Sunday’s win over Cincinnati. The Pirates entered the series on a five-game winning streak but have managed only nine hits in the first two games at Wrigley Field. Chicago’s bullpen has put together 12 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings dating to a 5-4 loss at Pittsburgh on Thursday.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (3-0, 2.19 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (0-0, 5.74)

Cole has won seven straight decisions dating to last season, the longest active streak in the majors, and has earned the win in his last three starts. He limited Arizona to one run and seven hits over 7 2/3 innings last time out and punched out seven, giving him 27 strikeouts compared to seven walks this season. The 24-year-old is 5-0 with a 3.48 ERA in five starts against the Cubs, including 3-0 at Wrigley Field.

Hendricks has not been as sharp as he was when he was called up last summer and is still looking for his first win. The 25-year-old faced the Pirates last time out - his first start against them - and did not get a decision, allowing three runs and five hits over 5 1/3 innings. Hendricks has made it through six innings only once in three starts to begin the season after doing so in nine of his 13 starts a year ago.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cubs have collected at least two doubles in eight consecutive games, their longest streak since September 2009.

2. Pirates OF Starling Marte has hit three of his team-leading six home runs versus the Cubs and is a career .318 hitter with six homers in 50 games against Chicago.

3. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo swiped his sixth stolen base Tuesday, matching his career high set in 2013, and Chicago leads the NL with 25 steals.

PREDICTION: Pirates 4, Cubs 3