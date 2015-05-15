Preview: Pirates at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs haven’t had a five-game winning streak in nearly a year, but they’ll try to change that when they open a three-game series against the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday afternoon. The Cubs are coming off their first four-game sweep since August 2011 as they victimized the New York Mets, and they hope to keep rolling against a Pirates team that has lost two straight following its own four-game winning streak.

Chicago pulled out three one-run victories in the series with the Mets, improving to 10-6 in such contests. The Pirates’ bats went cold in the final two games of their four-game set with Philadelphia, but Josh Harrison broke out of his early-season slump by going 3-for-4 in Thursday’s finale. Harrison is one of several Pittsburgh stars who have struggled in the early going, along with Andrew McCutchen and Pedro Alvarez - all of whom are hitting .230 or lower. Chicago’s Kyle Hendricks aims to continue that trend as he looks for his first win in three starts against the Pirates this season after allowing five runs in 10 1/3 innings over the first two meetings.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, MLBN, ROOT (Pittsburgh), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates LH Jeff Locke (2-2, 4.71 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (0-1, 4.65)

Locke is winless in his last four starts, including a pair of outings against the Cubs last month. The 27-year-old allowed 10 runs (nine earned) over 8 2/3 innings in those two contests but has pitched better his last two times out, allowing three runs and five hits over 6 2/3 frames in a no-decision versus St. Louis on Sunday. Locke is 1-2 with a 5.11 ERA in seven career starts against the Cubs, including an 0-1 record and 7.24 ERA in three outings at Wrigley Field.

Hendricks has been unable to pick up where he left off after a terrific rookie season, as he is winless in six starts in 2015. The 25-year-old has made it through six innings only once, and the pinpoint control that made him successful a year ago has eluded him, as he has issued seven walks in his last three outings. Hendricks did produce his first scoreless performance of the season in his last start, keeping Milwaukee off the board for 5 1/3 innings on Saturday before settling for a no-decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs CF Dexter Fowler has scored nine runs in his last seven games, including three on Thursday.

2. McCutchen is a career .350 hitter at Wrigley Field and has hit his last eight home runs on the road dating to Aug. 25.

3. The Cubs have gone a season-high five consecutive games without an error.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Pirates 3