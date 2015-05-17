Preview: Pirates at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs are riding their longest winning streak in nearly four years as they aim for a three-game sweep of the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. The Cubs have won six straight for the first time since a seven-game streak from July 31-Aug. 6, 2011, and are trying to sweep back-to-back series for the first time since September 2010.

Chicago is six games over .500 for the first time since Oct. 3, 2009, and only three games back of first-place St. Louis in the National League Central. Pirates right-hander A.J. Burnett looks to continue his improbably terrific start to the season as he faces the Cubs for the second time in 2015 after allowing one run over six innings in a no-decision April 20 in Pittsburgh. Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta was on the winning end of that one, holding the Pirates to one run over seven innings to remain unbeaten against them. The Pirates made it tough on themselves in Saturday’s 4-1 loss, committing a season-high three errors and going 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ROOT (Pittsburgh), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH A.J. Burnett (2-1, 1.60 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (4-3, 3.00)

Burnett has allowed two or fewer runs in each of his first seven starts this season, tying Bob Walk’s franchise mark set in 1988, and he has posted six straight quality starts. The 38-year-old has won back-to-back starts and gave up two runs (one earned) in seven innings in a win at Philadelphia on Tuesday. Burnett is 7-4 with a 3.13 ERA in 14 starts against the Cubs, including a 5-1 mark and 3.17 ERA in eight outings at Wrigley Field.

Arrieta snapped a two-start losing streak with his longest outing of the season last time out, striking out a season-high 10 and allowing one run on three hits over eight innings to beat the New York Mets. The 29-year-old is 2-2 with a 2.70 ERA in four home starts this season and is 11-4 with a 2.17 ERA in 22 career starts at Wrigley Field. Arrieta is 4-0 with a 2.70 ERA in five career starts against the Pirates.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo is 14-for-34 during a nine-game hitting streak, one shy of his career-best streak last season.

2. Pirates 3B/LF Josh Harrison has hit safely in all five games on the current road trip, going 11-for-21 with three straight multi-hit games.

3. Chicago 3B Kris Bryant is 9-for-20 during a career-best six-game hitting streak and has reached base in seven of his last 11 plate appearances with four runs and four RBIs over that span.

PREDICTION: Pirates 3, Cubs 2